Business
Reusable mugs return on June 22 with a new process
You will soon be able to return your reusable cups to Starbucks.
The coffee giant announced Tuesday that starting June 22, corporate stores in the United States are safely reintroducing reusable personal cups.
The move takes place more than 15 months after Starbucks temporarily restricts personal mugs at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The return of reusable personal cups is a key part of Starbucks’ continued commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and its goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030, the company said in A declaration.
But the return of mugs comes with some changes. They will not be accepted at the drive-thru restaurant at first.
Only clean cups will be accepted in store, and baristas will not clean them for customers.
Starbucks said it has conducted extensive testing and adopted this new process, using a ceramic cup to transport the reusable cup through the bar “in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific in order to” reintroduce the cups. reusable with confidence. He is testing options for drive-thru.
The chain has made masks optional for fully vaccinated customers May 17, except where local or state regulations require. The update came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new masking guidelines last month.
Starbucks Discount
Until the pandemic and since the 1980s, Starbucks says it offered customers a discount for using their own mugs or the restaurant’s reusable For Here Ware when dining there.
Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will reinstate the 10-cent rebate on reusable cups to encourage customers to choose reusable cups and reduce waste from single-use cups. It will also reinstate For Here Ware “for in-store customers where indoor meals are available.
Starbucks BYOC: how it works
- A barista will check the cleanliness of your mug and you will hold the lid on. (Note: Baristas will not clean dirty cups.)
- The reusable personal mug is placed in a ceramic mug and transported to the Starbucks bar.
- The company claims the drinks are contactless.
- At the pick-up point, the customer collects his cup and puts the lid on.
Durable coffee mug
Before COVID, Starbucks said 80% of drinks were ordered take-out, but the majority were served in single-use cups, with only a small amount being recycled or composted due to limitations in the waste handling infrastructure.
The company has been working on a more sustainable cut for years, and in 2018, together with McDonalds, it committed $ 10 million in partnership with Closed Loop Partners to establish the NextGen Consortium and Cup Challenge. Starbucks has also researched and tested solutions to make cups, lids, and straws easier to recycle and compost.
In April, Starbucks launched the Borrow A Cup trial program at five Seattle stores, which allowed customers to order their drinks in a reusable cup for a $ 1 deposit. Once they returned the mug, they got the $ 1 refund and 10 reward points through the chain’s loyalty program.
The program ran until May 31, and officials told USA TODAY the company was learning from the pilot to adapt the program and continue to evolve it for the future.
Last week, Starbucks announced that it will offer a reusable cup-sharing program to all stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by 2025. In July, Starbucks South Korea will launch the program of cup borrowing in stores and recently made a commitment to phase out single-use cups by 2025.
