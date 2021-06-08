Oma Savings Bank Plc issues covered bond of 150 million euros





OMA SAVING BANK PLC, STOCK PRESS RELEASE JUNE 8, 2021 AT 4:20 PM EST, OTHER INFORMATION PROVIDED AT STOCK EXCHANGE RULES Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 150 million covered bond in a tap problem NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THOSE OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF NEW SECURITIES, THE OFFER TO PURCHASE OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WILL BE ILLEGAL. Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) issues a covered bond of 150 million euros as part of a tap issue. The covered bond will be issued on the same terms as the covered bond issued by OmaSp on November 18, 2020 and maturing on November 25, 2027. The loan to be issued now will be combined with the loan of November 18, 2020, after which they will form a single covered bond. The loan is paid with an annual interest of 0.01%. The loan will be issued under OmaSp’s EUR 3,000,000,000 bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) approved the updated Oma Savings Bank prospectus on May 28, 2021 and the supplement on June 4, 2021. In the update, the size of the lending program has was raised to three billion euros. The prospectus and its supplement are available in English on the company’s website at https://www.omasp.com/investors. The final terms of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company’s website estimated as of June 11, 2021. OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The joint lead managers of the issue are Danske Bank A / S and Landesbank Baden-Wrttemberg. Borenius Avocats SA acts as legal advisor. Oma Savings Bank Plc Further information:

Pasi Sydnlammi, CEO tel. +358 45 6575506

Tony Ttterstrm, treasurer tel. +358 505306623 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.omasp.fi Caisse d’Epargne Oma in brief

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and Finland’s largest savings bank in terms of total assets. Around 300 professionals provide services nationwide through the 32 OmaSps branches and digital service channels to 140,000 private and business customers. OmaSp focuses mainly on retail banking operations and offers its clients a wide range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by acting as an intermediary for the products of its partners. Intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking. The central idea of ​​OmaSp is to provide personalized service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to provide a superior customer experience through personalized service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer-oriented. The staff are engaged and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A significant portion of the staff also owns shares in OmaSp.

