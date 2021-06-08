Relativity Space Raises $ 650 Million For 3D Printed SpaceX Competitor

Artist’s impression of a Terran R rocket launched into orbit. Relativity space

3D printing specialist Relativity Space has raised $ 650 million to ramp up work on a fully reusable rocket that will attempt to challenge Elon Musk’s SpaceX in less than three years, the company said on Tuesday. The money will be used “to speed up part of the production rate and get to a higher launch rate as quickly as possible, because the demand is definitely there for that,” Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space, told CNBC. Relativity’s new capital will focus on its Terran R rocket, a launcher that would be similar in size and power to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Terran R will carry 20 times more into orbit than Relativity’s Terran 1 rocket, the latter the company is set to launch for the first time by the end of this year. Additionally, Ellis said that Terran 1’s backlog makes it “the most pre-sold rocket in history prior to launch.” The raise, which Ellis described as “a doubled war chest,” was spearheaded by Fidelity and comes eight months after Relativity grossed $ 500 million in a round led by Tiger Global. The $ 650 million capital added BlackRock, Centricus, Coatue and Soroban Capital as new relativity investors, with a host of existing investors including Fidelity, Tiger, Baillie Gifford, K5 Global, Tribe Capital, XN, Brad Buss, Mark Cuban, Jared Leto and Spencer Rascoff building on earlier issues. Relativity has raised $ 1.34 billion in capital since its inception in 2015, with its valuation reaching $ 4.2 billion from $ 2.3 billion in November. Its workforce has grown to 400, with Ellis saying the company plans to “add several hundred this year.” “We signed up to create a lot of value, certainly remaining the second most beloved space company in the world,” said Ellis, as SpaceX commands a valuation of $ 74 billion, the highest in the industry.

A timelapse of the interior of a 3D printing bay shows the manufacturing process of a second stage of a Terran 1 flight tank: Relativity space

Relativity is building the first iteration of its Terran 1 rocket and manufactured 85% of the vehicle for the inaugural launch. It uses several 3D printers, all developed in-house, to build Terran 1 and will do the same for Terran R. Rockets are designed to be almost entirely 3D printed, an approach that Relativity says makes it less complex and faster to build or modify than traditional rockets. Additionally, Relativity says its simpler process will ultimately be able to turn raw material into a rocket on the launch pad in less than 60 days. “We’re just seeing in the market that there has to be another disruptive launch company that moves quickly and is skating towards the destination of the puck,” Ellis said. He added that Relativity “has never seriously considered the SPAC route”, believing that his company does not yet need to go public and can leverage “almost unlimited capital” in private markets. A SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, is a blank check company that raises funds from investors to finance a merger with a private company in order to go public. Ellis noted that Relativity received higher fundraising offers than it accepted from Fidelity, but chose the company as the leader because of its prestige and reputation. Relativity Space ranked # 23 on this year’s CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Confront SpaceX

The row of two-story high 3D printer bays at company headquarters. Relativity space

Relativity’s Terran 1 rocket is designed to carry 1,250 kilograms into low earth orbit. This places Terran 1 in the middle of the US launch market, in the “mid-range” section betweenRocket Lab ElectronandSpaceX’s Falcon 9in capacity. But Terran R would go head-to-head with Falcon 9: Targeting a capacity of over 20,000 kilograms in low earth orbit, almost as high at 216 feet long, slightly wider with a diameter of 16 feet and a nose of similar size to carry satellites into space. SpaceX’s rocket features nine Merlin engines in the booster, each capable of around 190,000 pounds of thrust, while Relativity’s Terran R booster will feature seven Aeon R engines that it says will be capable of 302,000 pounds of thrust each. . Earlier this year, Relativity completed a full-duration firing test of a pathfinder engine, using liquid oxygen and liquid methane as fuel. Musk’s company ships its Falcon 9 boosters via freeways from its headquarters in California, and Ellis said Relativity would similarly ship its Terran R boosters by land to the Texas coast, before putting them on a barge to its engine testing facility in Mississippi, then another barge to Florida. Relativity aims to launch the first Terran R mission in 2024 from the LC-16 launch pad at Cape Canaveral, where its first Terran 1 missions will also launch. While Relativity is “almost running out of physical space” in the head office it moved to last summer, Ellis said the company has the basic infrastructure to manufacture Terran R. five large-scale 3D printers and five smaller “development” printers. , and plans to add two more development bays in the near future. But Ellis noted that the company has finished work on a new 3D printhead, which more than doubles its print speed. “It’s not just about adding more printing material. We’re also constantly using data and print training to speed up the process and make changes to the printer design themselves. same, ”said Ellis. Ellis pointed out that Terran R has been part of the plan since Relativity’s inception, as the company saw strong “market interest and demand for the creation of this vehicle.” Although it declined to disclose the name of the client, Relativity has a “prominent” first buyer for Terran R launches. “We have in fact developed [Terran R] this all the time, so in a lot of ways I feel like it’s a weight on my shoulders, a big eye-opener, ”Ellis said. “We just needed to have enough traction and resources to be where we’re going big now.”

Complete reuse of rockets

An illustration of a Terran 1 rocket, left, next to a Terran R rocket and the silhouette of a person. Relativity space