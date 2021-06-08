Business
Colombia Stock Exchange Crowdfunding Platform Planning Stocks, Bond Forays
Colombian crowdfunding platform a2censo operated by the country’s stock exchange BVC plans to offer new financing solutions, BNamericas was told.
Launched in November 2019 to help local SMEs access finance, a2censo is the first regulated crowdfunding platform in Colombia and the first company of its kind in Latin America. Colombia introduced crowdfunding regulations in 2018.
SMEs can use a2censo to raise debt financing from qualified and unskilled investors, with the campaign size recently reaching a record $ 800,000 for a real estate technology company after starting around $ 35,000 after the launch.
To expand into new financing solutions, officials plan to start offering equity financing this year, followed by a convertible bond option.
This follows the interest expressed by the local startup community and the success achieved by a2censo in the field of debt financing.
We have had a lot of interest from companies wanting to issue equity and not debt because they are just getting started and they can’t really commit to paying off debt, a loan, told BNamericas Juan Pablo Cordoba, CEO of BVC. The next step, which we hope to take in the second half of the year, is to enable equity financing in the platform.
Cordoba said fairness requires providing a different kind of financial education and preparation: it’s a whole different ball game. We have to be careful, again, in making sure that the people who invest in stocks know what they are doing, that they risk losing 100% of the capital they invest.
He added, we have to be careful, but, yes, we are opening that door.
a2censo is also the country’s first fully digital investment platform, enabling parties to invest online and track campaign progress in real time. Debt financing investments can start from 200,000 pesos (US $ 55) and are backed by a 50-90% government guarantee. So far, nearly 21 billion pesos ($ 5.84 million) has been raised for SMEs through more than 60 campaigns, which have attracted more than 4,800 investors, with campaigns sometimes ending in less than a year. hour.
FINANCING GAP
The platform provides a solution for small cap companies looking for funding, companies that are not large enough to enter the traditional market, where issues around the lower end of the scale are typically low. ‘approximately 100 million US dollars.
As elsewhere in Latin America, in Colombia, SMEs represent almost all businesses and have traditionally had limited access to adequate financing, which has hampered their growth. According to the OECD, microenterprises and SMEs account for 99% of businesses and 67% of employment in Latin America.
Most businesses in Colombia need US $ 1 to $ 15 million. We didn’t really have a working capital market solution for small businesses, which are the majority in Colombia, Cordoba said.
When designing a2censo, the key objectives were to create a low cost solution for the transmitters.
With a2censo, the stock market has filled a gap and, today, can now meet the needs of large and small issuers, he added. We have the full reach, between the smallest company and the biggest company, all in the capital market, all in the exchange, so now we can start populating that universe with companies of all sizes, Cordoba said.
a2censo currently has a campaign fundraising limit of 9.09 billion pesos if at least one qualified investor participates.
Central American stock exchanges have shown interest in the platform, he added.
GROWTH OBJECTIVES
Officials aim to raise up to $ 10 million through a2censo in 2021 and for the annual total to reach $ 80 million to $ 100 million within five years, with all three products driving the growth.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]