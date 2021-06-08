Colombia Stock Exchange Crowdfunding Platform Planning Stocks, Bond Forays

Colombian crowdfunding platform a2censo operated by the country’s stock exchange BVC plans to offer new financing solutions, BNamericas was told.

Launched in November 2019 to help local SMEs access finance, a2censo is the first regulated crowdfunding platform in Colombia and the first company of its kind in Latin America. Colombia introduced crowdfunding regulations in 2018.

SMEs can use a2censo to raise debt financing from qualified and unskilled investors, with the campaign size recently reaching a record $ 800,000 for a real estate technology company after starting around $ 35,000 after the launch.

To expand into new financing solutions, officials plan to start offering equity financing this year, followed by a convertible bond option.

This follows the interest expressed by the local startup community and the success achieved by a2censo in the field of debt financing.

We have had a lot of interest from companies wanting to issue equity and not debt because they are just getting started and they can’t really commit to paying off debt, a loan, told BNamericas Juan Pablo Cordoba, CEO of BVC. The next step, which we hope to take in the second half of the year, is to enable equity financing in the platform.

Cordoba said fairness requires providing a different kind of financial education and preparation: it’s a whole different ball game. We have to be careful, again, in making sure that the people who invest in stocks know what they are doing, that they risk losing 100% of the capital they invest.

He added, we have to be careful, but, yes, we are opening that door.

a2censo is also the country’s first fully digital investment platform, enabling parties to invest online and track campaign progress in real time. Debt financing investments can start from 200,000 pesos (US $ 55) and are backed by a 50-90% government guarantee. So far, nearly 21 billion pesos ($ 5.84 million) has been raised for SMEs through more than 60 campaigns, which have attracted more than 4,800 investors, with campaigns sometimes ending in less than a year. hour.

FINANCING GAP

The platform provides a solution for small cap companies looking for funding, companies that are not large enough to enter the traditional market, where issues around the lower end of the scale are typically low. ‘approximately 100 million US dollars.

As elsewhere in Latin America, in Colombia, SMEs represent almost all businesses and have traditionally had limited access to adequate financing, which has hampered their growth. According to the OECD, microenterprises and SMEs account for 99% of businesses and 67% of employment in Latin America.

Most businesses in Colombia need US $ 1 to $ 15 million. We didn’t really have a working capital market solution for small businesses, which are the majority in Colombia, Cordoba said.

When designing a2censo, the key objectives were to create a low cost solution for the transmitters.

With a2censo, the stock market has filled a gap and, today, can now meet the needs of large and small issuers, he added. We have the full reach, between the smallest company and the biggest company, all in the capital market, all in the exchange, so now we can start populating that universe with companies of all sizes, Cordoba said.

a2censo currently has a campaign fundraising limit of 9.09 billion pesos if at least one qualified investor participates.

Central American stock exchanges have shown interest in the platform, he added.

GROWTH OBJECTIVES

Officials aim to raise up to $ 10 million through a2censo in 2021 and for the annual total to reach $ 80 million to $ 100 million within five years, with all three products driving the growth.