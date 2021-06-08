Global wealth gap likely to widen as energy picks up in major economies, World Bank says

WASHINGTON Global inequalities are expected to widen this year as a small number of major economies post the fastest recovery in 80 years, while many poor countries struggle to return to pre-pandemic income levels, the Bank said. global.

The global economy is expected to grow 5.6% this year, down from a forecast of 4.1% in January, marking the fastest recovery after five recessions after World War II, the bank said on Tuesday in its semi-annual report on the global economic outlook.

While there are encouraging signs of a global recovery, the pandemic continues to inflict poverty and inequality on people in developing countries around the world, said David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group. The bank provides loans and technical advice to developing and emerging economies.

While about 90% of advanced economies are expected to return to their pre-pandemic per capita income level by 2022, only about a third of emerging and developing countries are expected to do so, the bank said, in part due to unequal access. to Covid-19 vaccines.

The global economy ravaged by Covid shrank by about 3.5% in 2020, the bank said. While the rebound is expected to continue next year with growth of 4.3%, the level of production will remain 2% lower than projections before the pandemic.

Growth in the United States, the world’s largest economy, is projected at 6.8% this year, up from 3.5% according to banks’ forecasts in January. Growth is forecast at 8.5% in China, the second largest economy, 8.3% in India and 4.2% in the eurozone.

In contrast, the bank cut its growth forecast for low-income countries, those with annual gross national income per capita of $ 1,035 or less, to 2.9 percent this year, from an earlier projection of $ 3. 4%. Many of these countries are in sub-Saharan Africa.

High debt levels threaten the outlook for many emerging and developing countries as inflation could lead to higher borrowing costs, the bank said. A resurgence of Covid-19 is also a threat.

Unless the risks of record debt are taken into account, these economies remain vulnerable to stress in financial markets if investor risk sentiment deteriorates due to inflationary pressures in advanced economies, Ayhan Kose said, director of the World Banks Prospects Group.

Global inflation is expected to remain under control for advanced economies and half of emerging and developing countries. However, low-income countries with higher inflation could be particularly affected by rising food prices.

World price levels fell 0.9 percentage points between January and April of last year, amid collapsing demand and falling oil prices. But inflation quickly returned and exceeded pre-pandemic levels in April 2021, the World Bank said. The bank expects the global inflation rate to rise to 3.9% this year, from 2.5% in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund, a lender to financially troubled countries, said in April that the global economy would grow 6% this year, up from its January forecast of 5.5% growth.

