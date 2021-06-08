Stocks falter as investors seek direction amid recovery | New

Stocks hovered between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Tuesday, as investors continue to seek direction as the economy recovers from its pandemic slump.
The S&P 500 was up 0.1% at 12:38 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,631 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
Various companies that rely on direct consumer spending have made solid gains. Dominos Pizza was up 2.4% and Gap 2.3%. Tech stocks also rose.
These gains were contained by the fall in health care stocks. Banks recovered from a previous cut but remained weighed down by falling bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.54% from 1.57% on Monday night.
The stock of Quickly, an internet cloud service provider, rose 5.7% after the company said it fixed an internal issue that caused dozens of websites around the world to briefly shut down, including the government homepage UK and The New York Times.
Were kind of stuck in the summer lull, said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. Week after week, we were going to go through periods when people were waiting for the latest report on economic data.
Investors navigate a turbulent market as they digest information about the economic recovery. The World Bank has improved its outlook for global growth this year, predicting that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus measures in rich countries will propel the fastest global expansion in nearly five decades. The 189-country anti-poverty agency predicts the global economy will grow 5.6 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in January. Last year, the global economy shrank 3.5%.
Optimistic growth forecasts and increasing consumer demand have raised concerns about rising inflation. Investors have tried to determine whether the increase will be temporary and linked to the recovery or whether it will become hot and become a more permanent part of the post-pandemic economy. The trajectory of inflation could determine whether central banks continue to generously support economies or fall back.
The economy is still distorted by the pandemic and its consequences. Factories are still ramping up production, but it’s just not fast enough to meet demand for a wide range of products as people get past the pandemic. This has caused the prices of everything from food to basic household items to rise.
Right now, there are just too many consumers taking too few products, Horneman said.
Elsewhere in the market, Wendy’s jumped 21.3% as it apparently joined a list of companies that have caught the attention of a group of very active individual investors. Clover Health Investments climbed 81.2%. Other companies that have seen their stock prices rise and fall sporadically include AMC Entertainment, Blackberry and GameStop.
European markets were mixed and Asian markets were down.
