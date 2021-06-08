Investor Urges Aviva to Cut Costs, Return $ 5 Billion to Shareholders | Aviva





Europe’s largest activist fund has acquired a 5% stake in London-listed insurance company Aviva, while its chief executive, Amanda Blanc, became the second female patron of the FTSE 100 to be targeted by an activist investor. Cevian Capital, a Swedish investment firm with $ 16 billion under management, said Aviva, the UK’s largest general insurer, is expected to return $ 5 billion in excess capital next year after finalizing the sale of a set non-essential divisions. Blanc is one of seven women entrepreneurs at the helm of an FTSE 100 company. Emma Walmsley, CEO of drugmaker GSK, is currently the target of New York-based hedge fund Elliott Management, run by billionaire. Paul Singer, who took a significant stake in GSK to push for change in April. Elliott is said to have first asked whether Walmsley should lead the pharmaceutical company, before changing course to demand an acceleration on his plans to split GSK’s consumer healthcare division next year. She will present a 10-year strategy for the company at an investor day on June 23. Since Blanc took the helm of Aviva last July, the insurer has sold eight companies in France, Italy, Asia and elsewhere to focus on its key markets of the UK, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Canada. Sales will increase by $ 7.5 billion, and he said last month that he plans to reimburse shareholders, without specifying how much. Analysts estimate that the insurer will have 3.7 to 6.6 billion in excess capital after the completion of the divestments. Cevian, Europe’s largest activist fund, is also pushing for more cost cuts, saying cuts of at least $ 500 million could be achieved by 2023. Aviva has already announced it will cut costs from 300 million by 2022. Christer Gardell, one of the two managing partners who founded Cevian in 1996 with Lars Frberg, said: Aviva has been mismanaged for many years and its high-quality core business has been held back by high costs and a series of bad strategic decisions. Cevian expressed confidence in Aviva’s senior management and in the potential of the company. Gardell said: We believe President George Culmer and CEO Amanda Blanc are committed to crystallizing this potential and delivering substantial shareholder value. He said a focused and performing Aviva should be able to be worth over 8 per share within three years, and more than double the dividend at 45p. The Aviva share price rose 3% to 422.80p on Tuesday. An Aviva spokesperson said: Aviva has made significant strategic progress over the past 11 months and we remain strongly focused on improving our performance. We interact with investors regularly and welcome any ideas that drive us towards our goal of creating long-term shareholder value. Russ Mold, chief investment officer at stock broker AJ Bell, said: The long-term poor performance of Avivas stocks is hardly Amanda Blancs fault and she is already working to fix it. This may explain why Cevian doesn’t seem to be agitating for a change. leadership or a board seat and seems to take a more suggestive stance, because in many ways she and Aviva seem to be in agreement on what to do. Cevian seems to think that more and faster could be done to free up more cash and generate greater capital appreciation.

