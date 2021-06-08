Clover Health shares double the session at one point as Reddit’s retail craze spreads

Passionate day traders glued to their Reddit message boards found their new favorite target, Clover Health, pushing up triple-digit stocks at some point on Tuesday.

The Medicare insurance start-up that went public through Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC jumped more than 100% on Tuesday after jumping 32% in the previous session. The stock closed the day’s high, but still posted an 86% gain.

As of the afternoon, Clover had already traded more than 650 million shares, 30 times more than its 30-day average volume of 22 million shares, according to FactSet. By the Wall Street bell, more than 715 million shares had changed hands.

Discussions about Clover grew on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, which now has over 10 million participants. Clover became the most mentioned name in the infamous chat room Tuesday, according to QuiverQuant. Reddit traders scoured AMC Entertainment last week as traders piled on the movie chain’s stocks and options and pushed the stock up more than 110% this month.

A short squeeze could be in play for Clover Health, which has 43.5% of its free float shares sold short, according to data from S3 Partners. This compares to around 18% short-term interest in AMC. When a heavily shorted stock suddenly rises, short sellers are forced to buy back stocks and close their short position to reduce losses.

Retail traders on Reddit are encouraging each other to take advantage of the great short-term interest in Clover and aim to oust short sellers.

“It sounds like the perfect setup for short and gamma compression combined. I see no reason why CLOV couldn’t fetch the same price as AMC last week (> $ 70). It could even go higher than that. “, a trend The Reddit post said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Clover shares fell after short seller Hindenburg issued a scathing report that called the company a “bankrupt company.” Clover said in February that he received anotice of investigationof the Securities and Exchange Commission and that it intends to cooperate.

Short sellers strengthened their bearish positions as the stock recovered from the initial pullback following news of the SEC investigation. Over the past 30 days, short stocks have risen by around 25%, according to S3.

“Short sellers appear to be bypassing a rising market and overheated stock, looking for a pullback from these high levels,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners. “But bypassing a rising market produces mark-to-market losses, and today’s soaring prices have resulted in big red numbers for short sellers.”

The shorts are down $ 465 million in mark-to-market losses in the middle of Tuesday’s rally, according to S3.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s is also receiving love from traders on Reddit, as its shares have gained over 25% on Tuesday alone.

The restaurant chain reported better-than-expected earnings in May and raised its guidance for the year.

GameStop, the show’s star during the January trading craze, climbed 7% on Tuesday, while AMC Entertainment closed flat.

The SEC said Monday it was closely monitoring recent wild trading in certain stocks to determine whether there had been “market disruption, manipulative trading or other misconduct.”