1927 Ann Arbor firefighter heading to the Ypsilanti museum

ANN ARBOR, MI – Those who visit the Michigan Firehouse Museum and Education Center when it reopens later this month will see a bit of Ann Arbor history.

A 1927 American LaFrance fire truck owned by the town of Ann Arbor found a new home at the museum at 110 W. Cross St. in Ypsilanti. Ann Arbor City Council approved the $ 1 sale of the fire truck at its meeting on Monday, June 7.

The fire truck is currently located in the underground parking lot of Ann Arbor Fire Station 1. But the service doesn’t have the space, funding or staff available to restore it properly, according to a resolution presented at the meeting.

Bringing it to the Michigan Firehouse Museum and Education Center helps ensure that a piece of history is available for future generations, officials said.

We really see this as a donation more than a sale, said Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. He went to the board just to follow our buying rules. Selling an old fire truck is nothing we have done before, so we had to work with our town lawyer office and purchasing department to make sure we were doing it within the rules of the city regarding surplus property.

Part of the deal states that if the museum were to part with the fire truck, the Ann Arbor Fire Department would have the first right of refusal to recover it.

Getting that fire truck, however, is important to the museum because of the history of its founders, Howard and Norma Weaver, said Michigan Firehouse Museum president Dan Egeler.

They founded the museum because Normas’ father was an active Ann Arbor firefighter, Egeler said. And hes the second person to die while on duty with the Ann Arbor Fire Department. They created the fire museum and really built it to pay homage to him.

So when we had the opportunity to tell them about this vehicle, put it in a nice, air-conditioned indoor environment, and then be able to spend some time trying to get it up and running, we jumped at the chance.

The Michigan Firehouse Museum and Education Center has secured a 1927 American LaFrance fire truck to add to its exhibit.Michigan Fire Museum President Dan Egeler

The museum, which was founded around 25 years ago, has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Egeler said.

We held on because we simply had investments that allowed us to continue to maintain the facilities until such time as we can reopen to the public, Egeler said.

As people get vaccinated and regulations lifted, the museum will reopen to the public on June 27.

The benefit of the closure is that it gave us a great opportunity to put all the motor vehicles into service first, and they actually work, Egeler said. This gave us the opportunity to redo our exhibits and add additional interactive exhibits for adults and children.

The 1927 American LaFrance will be a new fire truck for those attending the museum’s reopening, Egeler said.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Group visits are possible by appointment. More information about the museum and updates can be found on its website.

