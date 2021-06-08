AnalytixInsight Expands Distribution of AI-Based Research





TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Artificial Intelligence Company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (AnalytixInsight or the Company) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an expanded research distribution agreement with Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) company and one of the world’s largest providers of data and infrastructure in the markets financial. The expanded agreement provides additional revenue related to Refinitiv’s institutional distribution of the company’s machine-created search content and strengthens Refinitiv’s AI-based research initiative that began in May 2018. It also follows on. the recent launch of the ESG Analysis Company, which provides ESG performance. ESG rating analyzes and summaries on the approximately 9,000 global companies that report their ESG measures. AnalytixInsight is an established AI-based content provider with the ability to deliver research content to small and medium-sized businesses around the world through its CapitalCube platform, which delivers scalable and machine-created content. Its powerful analysis engine is capable of 100 billion daily calculations and performs financial analysis on approximately 50,000 global stocks and North American ETFs. As part of the Refinitiv initiative, CapitalCube has already published more than 13,000 reports on company earnings, dividend quality and pre-income analysis of the company. CapitalCube also integrates ESG scores and ESG metrics into its proprietary analyzes and stories. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is commonly used as an umbrella term by investors and regulators to assess the behavior of companies. Refinitive, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) company, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial market data and infrastructure. With $ 6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users in 190 countries, Refinitiv propels participants into the global financial market. CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scott urquhart

Vice-president of corporate development

[email protected] Sophistic Capital

[email protected]

(647) 670 1991

sophiccapital.com/investment-ideas/AnalytixInsight ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an artificial intelligence and machine learning company. AnalytixInsights financial analysis platform CapitalCube.com Algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful and actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, providers of information, financial portals and the media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements workforce optimization solutions for large global companies. AnalytixInsight owns a 49% stake in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information visit AnalytixInsight.com. Regulatory statements This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the impact of the expanded AI research distribution agreement with Refinitiv; and the future performance of the company. In general, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plans, expects or does not expect, is expected, budgeted, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates or does not anticipate, or believe, or variations of these words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would be, could or will be undertaken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AnalytixInsight’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, as the case may be, to be materially. different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; technology and corporate income generation; the risks associated with operating in the technology sector; the company’s ability to successfully integrate new technologies and new employees; risks associated with foreign operations; and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Although AnalytixInsight has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnalytixInsight does not undertake to update forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICES PROVIDER (AS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos