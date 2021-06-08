Boeing’s big problem in China – CNN





China is by far the biggest and most important market for aircraft purchases. It is estimated that the country will account for a quarter of commercial aircraft sales worldwide over the next 10 years. But at a time of US-China trade tensions, only 1% of Boeing’s orders since 2017 have been reported as going directly to Chinese buyers.

Aircraft deliveries to China, which occur years after an aircraft order, are stronger, accounting for nearly 20% of Boeing’s total since 2017. But China is still one of the top three global markets where the 737 Max has yet to obtain clearance to fly from aviation regulators . (India and Russia are the others.) And that closed the door to deliveries of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft to the world’s largest market.

As a result, Boeing’s share of deliveries to China declined as most of the rest of the world returned to accepting the Max.

Boeing BA CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged that China is a major issue in a recent investor presentation, grouping it alongside the Max grounding and the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the three ‘mountains’ that Boeing owed overcome. And although he said he was satisfied with the progress made to clear the other two summits, he admitted that China remains a challenge.

Calhoun has spoken with the Biden administration and understands the broader issues in negotiations with China. “We need the two governments to want to restore some trade,” he said. “And I think it’s in the best interests of both parties to want to do it.” “I am confident that will happen,” he added. “I know if it takes too long [Boeing] pays a price. “ Follow the Party line China has not imposed any tariffs or other trade barriers on US airliners. But Chinese airlines are following government instructions when placing their orders, said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst for the Teal Group. Trade tensions are one reason China’s aviation authorities have been slower than most to get the 737 Max back into service, he said. “The CAAC (Civil Aviation Authority of China) is doing a good job of ensuring the safety of Chinese airspace, but it has clearly proven that it is not an independent agency,” a- he declared. Boeing said Tuesday it delivered 17 planes in May, including 10 of the 737 Max and five cargo ships – none to a Chinese airline or leasing company. (Boeing hasn’t announced any orders from a Chinese airline since November 2017.) Deliveries matter because that’s when Boeing makes most of its money from the sale of an aircraft. 73 new airliner orders for the month of May, including 34,737 Max to Southwest Airlines LCV Boeing also said it had73 new airliner orders for the month of May, including 34,737 Max to, the largest buyer of this aircraft to date. Boeing also canceled 53 orders in May, the fourth consecutive month that new orders exceeded those canceled. But the company’s orders from China are likely higher than the 1% figure that appears in official figures. There are likely Boeing orders going to unidentified buyers that are destined to end up in China when finalized, Aboulafia said, as well as some planes ordered by leasing companies to Chinese customers. Aboulafia said there were hopes of a possible big deal between Chinese and US negotiators that would include Chinese purchases of Boeing jets. But Boeing has relatively little control over the timing of such a deal. “It’s way over Boeing’s head,” he said. And there’s another problem for Boeing: China’s overall aircraft purchases were showing signs of slowing even before the pandemic and recent trade tensions. This may mean that forecasts for the Chinese market representing 25% of aircraft purchases over the next 10 years are no longer realistic. “The slowdown in China’s economy and travel predates the pandemic,” Aboulafia said. “It was manifested in the number of planes delivered to China.”

