Why MP Materials, Canoo and Nikola Stocks just broke





What happened Actions of MP materials (NYSE: MP), a rare earth elements miner, jumped 10.5% today at noon on the New York Stock Exchange after media surfaced regarding potential US tariffs on rare earth magnets imported from China. Simultaneously, the actions of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a company that wants to build long-haul trucks powered by batteries and fuel cells, and Canou (NASDAQ: GOEV), an electric vehicle (EV) start-up, also jumped 4.5% and 28.6% respectively. What is the link ? So what As the Financial Time report this morning, “[T]The Biden administration is considering an investigation to determine whether imports of rare earth magnets made largely in China pose a national security threat that could warrant the imposition of tariffs. “ In this case, the Biden administration is not considering imposing tariffs to punish anything “bad” that China has done, but rather it is a political choice. By increasing the effective cost of importing rare earth metals, the effect would be to allow US rare earth producers to charge higher prices themselves, reaping windfall profits – and thus encourage the growth of a national rare earth industry in the United States. In doing so, the administration would bolster national security by making US companies – and the US military – less dependent on Chinese rare earth imports from abroad. Now what As a miner of these materials, MP would be a clear beneficiary of higher tariffs on Chinese imports. But as companies that use rare earth metals in their products (especially rechargeable batteries), Nikola and Canoo should probably suffer from the prospect of higher input costs on their electric vehicles. And yet they are not. Their stocks are also increasing. It turns out that the Financial Time says an integral part of the plan to increase tariffs on rare earth metals imports is a “10-year plan to develop a national supply chain for lithium batteries, which are essential for electric vehicles,” and will immediately use $ 17 billion in loan facilities to support this effort. “ On the one hand, the Biden administration can take away electric vehicle companies by raising tariffs on the products they need – but it also gives, in the form of $ 17 billion in government subsidies. And that sounds like good news, not only for MP Materials, but for Nikola and Canoo as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos