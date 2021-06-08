Pricing services come under scrutiny from managers we Securities and exchange commissions (SECONDs) the new 2a-5 fair value rule takes effect. Here, Refinitivs Joseph Hayek explains how pricing services should prepare for increasing customer demands for pricing and data transparency.

In December 2020, the SECOND adopted the fair value rule 2a-5 Good faith fair value determinations. The rule has focused heavily on the relationship between investment managers and pricing services.

The 200-page rule under the Investment Companies Act 1940 establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for fair and good faith valuations of investments for which there are no readily available market quotes. The rule aims to ensure a consistent framework and comprehensive guidance for valuing a fund’s securities, with three key areas: the role of the board of directors, valuation practices and pricing services.

With the accounting rules previously implemented ASC [Accounting Standards Codification] 820 and IFRS [International Financial Reporting Standard] 13, which prescribe how to determine fair value, rule 2a-5 complements the aspect of fair value, proposing a principles-based approach and adding a compliance framework, explains Joseph Hayek, Chief Compliance Officer and checks for Refinitiv Evaluated Pricing Service. Before the rule, investment firms relied on a patchwork of no-action letters, SECOND staff statements and communications.

In addition, before the rule, the pricing of services remained outside of regulation. Their predominance in industry combined with the price dislocation observed between the prices of services and market transactions during the financial crisis that began in 200708 may have changed our minds. SECOND.

The critical role that pricing services play in valuing securities held in funds and the industry’s heavy reliance on them is, I believe, why they’ve gotten into the rule, says Hayek. Essentially, we have become one de facto expansion of the investment industry.

Implications for investment managers

The implications of the rule for investment managers and pricing services are considerable, as evidenced by the substantial demands on the part of investors. SECOND.

Holding the board ultimately responsible for fair evaluations is a striking aspect of the rule that has not been explicitly expressed. While the board may designate the investment advisor to perform fair valuations, it must always exercise active oversight to ensure that fair valuations of securities are made in good faith.

This is the key. The board should ensure that there is transparency and objectivity in the management of assessment risk, and a strong framework for reviewing and testing methodologies. It should adopt strong policies and procedures, periodic reporting to the board and oversight of pricing services, Hayek said. This also includes extensive record keeping requirements on the determination of fair value, where the SECOND created a separate rule: 31a-4. Each of these categories can be quite broad and will need to be evaluated to determine how they can be applied to the overall pricing process of the business.

With the likelihood that the investment advisor will be appointed by the board to manage the assessment process, assessment teams and compliance staff will bear much of the burden of rule implementation and compliance. maintaining compliance.

Implications for pricing of services

The rule transferred some responsibility for providing fair good faith reviews to pricing services, although the ultimate responsibility rests with the board of directors. As part of their oversight capacity, investment managers will take a closer look at pricing services by examining the methodologies, models, inputs and assumptions used to derive a price. They’ll be probing their third parties on how they arrive at pricing decisions, says Hayek.

Each price must be calculated in a transparent and reasonable manner. Even some entries such as broker quotes need to be checked to reflect the true value at that time. This is what I call defensible pricing. Although rare, a pricing error can have a significant impact on a client’s NAV and require feedback to the board within five business days as per rule. The pricing department will bear some of the burden of additional customer requests. Hayek adds: It is imperative that any department has a controlled environment to handle incidents, respond quickly to challenges and manage operational risk to ensure the protection of regulated customers.

Pricing services are starting to feel the effect of this new rule. According to Hayek, there has been a noticeable increase in pricing issues and requests for in-depth analysis, which is expected to continue. In addition, due diligence meetings with clients are increasingly detailed and some clients have requested quarterly meetings to discuss any changes that may have arisen during the period.

Ahead of the rules implementation next year, Refinitiv is working closely with customers to understand their needs. Refinitiv is reviewing its processes to increase efficiency in areas that are expected to be affected by additional requests. These include pricing challenges and in-depth requests and plans to provide additional pricing transparency and key performance metrics.