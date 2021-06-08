Sinovac, Pfizer / BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines prove to be highly effective in Uruguay – government





A healthcare worker stands during the first stage of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, which aims to immunize teachers, military personnel, firefighters and police, among other essential non-medical workers, at a vaccination center in Antel Arena, Montevideo, Uruguay, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Mariana Greif

Uruguay on Tuesday released actual data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech’s (SVA.O) COVID-19 vaccine on its population, which showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. The shot reduced deaths by 95% and intensive care admissions by 92%, and also showed 61% effectiveness in reducing coronavirus infections, the government said. A total of 795,684 people – health workers and members of the general population aged 18 to 69 – at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of Sinovac CoronaVac were compared with unvaccinated people to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine in the real world, the government says in a report. The government also studied the effectiveness of the Pfizer / BioNTech (PFE.N) vaccine in 162,047 health workers and people over 80 years of age. The shot was 94% effective in preventing admissions and deaths in intensive care units, and reduced infections by 78%, according to the report. Overall, intensive care hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have fallen by more than 90% among Uruguayans who have been fully vaccinated, data shows. The tiny Latin nation with a population of 3.5 million managed to largely keep COVID-19 at bay with a strict lockdown last year. This year, it has seen a spike in cases that have propelled it in recent weeks to the rank of the countries with the highest COVID-19 death rates per million, according to figures from Our World in Data. So far, it has vaccinated nearly 52% of its population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac, Pfizer / BioNTech or AstraZeneca (AZN.L), received through the COVAX vaccine alliance, while 29 % had been fully vaccinated. , between the end of February and June 1, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Uruguay has recorded 318,783 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 4,692 associated deaths. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

