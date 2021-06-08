ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Transfer Listing of





BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) today announced the transfer of the listing of its common shares to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market. ServisFirst Bancsharess common stock will begin trading on the NYSE on June 21, 2021 under its current ticker symbol SFBS. ServisFirst Bancshares will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until market close on June 18, 2021. ServisFirst Bancshares is pleased to join the NYSE, the global leader in quotations with many of the world’s most established companies, in order to continue to deliver long-term value to our clients and shareholders, said Tom Broughton, President, President and CEO of ServisFirst Bancshares. We are delighted to welcome ServisFirst Bancshares, one of the nation’s leading regional banks, as it transfers its listing to the NYSE, said John Tuttle, vice president and chief commercial officer of the NYSE group. ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, with a focus on competitive products, advanced technology and an emphasis on quality service. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking services, residential mortgages, remote deposit express banking services and very competitive rates. ServisFirst Bank was established in May 2005 and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida and West Mid Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank received investment grade ratings and a stable outlook from the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its documents can be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com . FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT

Krista Conlin, [email protected]

