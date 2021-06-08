Business
FBI Likely Exploited Sloppy Password Storage To Seize Colonial Ransom
The FBI seal hangs in the flag room at office headquarters.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
The FBI’s breach of a bitcoin wallet held by cybercriminals who attacked Colonial Pipeline is a matter of sloppy storage, not a reflection of a security vulnerability in digital currency, crypto experts told CNBC.
On Monday, the Justice Department reported a successful mission to recover $ 2.3 million in bitcoin paid by Colonial Pipeline to ransomware hackers in April. Court documents said investigators traced bitcoin transaction records to a digital wallet, which they then seized by court order. Officials were then able to access this wallet with what is called a “private key” or password.
It is not known exactly how the FBI recovered the key.
“I don’t want to give up our profession in case we want to use it again for future efforts,” Elvis Chan, deputy special agent for the FBI’s office in San Francisco, said on Monday.
How the FBI Likely Seized Bitcoin
Until the FBI is more transparent in its methods, it is not possible to know exactly how federal investigators managed to recover the private key in question. But there are a few possible scenarios.
DarkSide, the cybercriminal gang that targeted Colonial, allegedly used a Payment server to collect funds. A centralized platform like this is relatively easy for the FBI to follow.
“Tracking money remains one of the most basic, but the most powerful tools we have,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement on Monday.
“Because these transnational organized crime groups facilitate these cryptocurrency payments, and because of the transparency and traceability that cryptocurrency offers, you can actually track money more effectively and potentially mitigate and stop them. illicit activities within this ecosystem, than you can with traditional finance and fiat currencies and payments, ”explained Jesse Spiro, global policy manager for Chainalysis, a company that provides blockchain forensic and investigative services. to private sector companies, including crypto exchanges.
When a ransomware-related payment is made, Chainalysis is in fact able to produce and generate what Spiro calls “unprecedented intelligence and information regarding the supply chain.”
Chainalysis could not give details of the colonial investigation.
Once the FBI had this wallet in hand, it is extremely unlikely that they would have broken something called the “Elliptical Curve Digital Signature Algorithm”, which is how digital currency ensures that bitcoin cannot be spent only by the rightful owner.
“In fact, it’s so far-fetched that it’s impossible,” said Nic Carter, founding partner of Castle Island Ventures.
What’s much more likely, according to Carter, is that they were able to gain access to a server where the hackers stored private key information. This does not indicate any fundamental flaw in Bitcoin’s security, but rather a case of poor computer hygiene for a criminal organization.
Just take the 2014 hack from Mt. Gox, once the main exchange for bitcoin. It was the first large-scale hack in the history of cryptocurrency. The exchange filed for bankruptcy and lost 750,000 bitcoins from its users, plus 100,000 of its own.
“Bitcoin itself has worked perfectly, but what has worked imperfectly is their system of storing your private keys,” Carter explained.
This is why some cybercriminals take their coins offline in cold rooms, in order to isolate the infamous tokens won by the government and law enforcement.
“If you want to store your coins really out of state reach, you can just hold those private keys directly. It’s the equivalent of burying a gold bar in your backyard,” Carter said.
Set a good precedent
A former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission believes that the FBI breaking into a cybercriminal’s crypto wallet is actually setting a good precedent for the acceptance of cryptocurrency.
“This proves that the bitcoin blockchain is not hostile ground for law enforcement,” said Chris Giancarlo. “It proves that it is not a perfect tool for criminal activity.”
Mati Greenspan, portfolio manager and founder of Quantum Economics, agrees the breach bodes well for bitcoin.
“Many market players, including myself, expected President Joe Biden to use crypto as a scapegoat for hacking and come up with overwhelming reforms, ”said Greenspan. “Instead, they were aware of what we already knew: that it’s easier. for the authorities to catch the criminals who are using crypto rather than anything else.
Carter also seemed unfazed. “We’ve seen these kinds of crises before, and I’m sure we will continue to do so.”
Despite the common stereotype, there is no data to indicate that criminals disproportionately use cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. In fact, Chainalysis estimates that less than 1% cryptos are used for illicit purposes.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]