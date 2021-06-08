Business
Non-QM Angel Oak Mortgage Shop Prepares for IPO
Barely a year ago Angel Oak Mortgage and the rest of the non-QM lenders were holding on for life. Now the Atlanta-based lender is looking to raise $ 165 million in an independent public offering.
Angel Oak Mortgage, managed by the parent company Oak Angel Capital and Falcon I, seeks to increase its business volume with the capital increase, said the lender in a S-1 return filed with the Security and Trade Commission at the end of last week.
In an update Tuesday, Angel Oak Capital announced plans to sell 8.1 million shares at a price of between $ 20 and $ 21. If the stock trades at the midpoint of $ 20.50 per share, Angel Oak Mortgage would be valued at $ 537 million.
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also agreed to purchase $ 40 million in shares in a private placement following the IPO. Once it debuts on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, Angel Oak Mortgage would be classified as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).
In his S-1, Angel Oak said he has total assets of approximately $ 535 million, “including a portfolio of approximately $ 481.0 million of non-QM loans and other target assets, which have been financed by several term securitizations as well as by loans in place, lines of finance and repurchase facilities with a combination of global money centers and major regional banks.
The lender noted that its portfolio consists mainly of non-QM loans taken out internally.
Angel Oak Mortgage operates in both retail and wholesale channels, but has a strong focus on the broker space. In his S-1, Angel Oak said he sources loans through a network of about 3,600 brokers, or about 20% of the 18,000 member channel. About 90% of the company’s loans go through the broker channel.
While most of the mortgage industry experienced a perfect storm that resulted in mounting volume and record profits, non-QM lenders such as Angel Oak faced a market without liquidity. Some have pivoted to work on agency loans while others have closed their non-QM operations or gone bankrupt. In the second half of 2020, the non-QM market had started to rebound.
“We are seeing continued growth in 2021. I would say we are back to pre-COVID levels and pre-Covid expectations for where this market is going,” Tom Hutchins, vice president, told HousingWire. production executive at Angel Oak Mortgage. at the end of May.
Independent borrowers have been particularly disadvantaged during the COVID-19 period, but Hutchens said the lender is seeing “huge growth” in bank statement loan product for independent borrowers.
Angel Oak Mortgage reported $ 36 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, the company said on its S-1. Its loan portfolio had an average FICO score of 715 and a weighted LTV ratio of 76%.
He sees a great opportunity ahead.
“With the continued demand for private equity lending products, including non-QM loans, we believe the volume of private capital is expected to increase over time,” Angel Oak Capital said in S-1. “In the 14 years leading up to the ‘bubble years’ from 2004 to 2007, the volume of private capital typically represented around 10% of annual mortgage production.
“As the volume of private capital returns to levels of around 10% before the bubble years, we believe there is a market opportunity of over $ 150 billion for the volume of private capital on the basis of the annual volume of first residential mortgages since 2009, which has generally remained at or above $ 1.5 trillion. In addition, we believe that Angel Oak Mortgage Lending’s position as a market leader in the production of non-QM loans will allow us to capitalize on our expectations of growth in the volume of private capital.
The company will trade under the ticker symbol “AOMR”.
IPO managers are listed as Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Titles, Morgan stanley, UBS Investment Bank, B. Riley Securities, Nomura and Oppenheimer & Co.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]