Non-QM Angel Oak Mortgage Shop Prepares for IPO

Barely a year ago Angel Oak Mortgage and the rest of the non-QM lenders were holding on for life. Now the Atlanta-based lender is looking to raise $ 165 million in an independent public offering.

Angel Oak Mortgage, managed by the parent company Oak Angel Capital and Falcon I, seeks to increase its business volume with the capital increase, said the lender in a S-1 return filed with the Security and Trade Commission at the end of last week.

In an update Tuesday, Angel Oak Capital announced plans to sell 8.1 million shares at a price of between $ 20 and $ 21. If the stock trades at the midpoint of $ 20.50 per share, Angel Oak Mortgage would be valued at $ 537 million.

the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also agreed to purchase $ 40 million in shares in a private placement following the IPO. Once it debuts on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, Angel Oak Mortgage would be classified as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

In his S-1, Angel Oak said he has total assets of approximately $ 535 million, “including a portfolio of approximately $ 481.0 million of non-QM loans and other target assets, which have been financed by several term securitizations as well as by loans in place, lines of finance and repurchase facilities with a combination of global money centers and major regional banks.

The lender noted that its portfolio consists mainly of non-QM loans taken out internally.

Angel Oak Mortgage operates in both retail and wholesale channels, but has a strong focus on the broker space. In his S-1, Angel Oak said he sources loans through a network of about 3,600 brokers, or about 20% of the 18,000 member channel. About 90% of the company’s loans go through the broker channel.

While most of the mortgage industry experienced a perfect storm that resulted in mounting volume and record profits, non-QM lenders such as Angel Oak faced a market without liquidity. Some have pivoted to work on agency loans while others have closed their non-QM operations or gone bankrupt. In the second half of 2020, the non-QM market had started to rebound.

“We are seeing continued growth in 2021. I would say we are back to pre-COVID levels and pre-Covid expectations for where this market is going,” Tom Hutchins, vice president, told HousingWire. production executive at Angel Oak Mortgage. at the end of May.

Independent borrowers have been particularly disadvantaged during the COVID-19 period, but Hutchens said the lender is seeing “huge growth” in bank statement loan product for independent borrowers.

Angel Oak Mortgage reported $ 36 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, the company said on its S-1. Its loan portfolio had an average FICO score of 715 and a weighted LTV ratio of 76%.

He sees a great opportunity ahead.

“With the continued demand for private equity lending products, including non-QM loans, we believe the volume of private capital is expected to increase over time,” Angel Oak Capital said in S-1. “In the 14 years leading up to the ‘bubble years’ from 2004 to 2007, the volume of private capital typically represented around 10% of annual mortgage production.

“As the volume of private capital returns to levels of around 10% before the bubble years, we believe there is a market opportunity of over $ 150 billion for the volume of private capital on the basis of the annual volume of first residential mortgages since 2009, which has generally remained at or above $ 1.5 trillion. In addition, we believe that Angel Oak Mortgage Lending’s position as a market leader in the production of non-QM loans will allow us to capitalize on our expectations of growth in the volume of private capital.

The company will trade under the ticker symbol “AOMR”.

IPO managers are listed as Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Titles, Morgan stanley, UBS Investment Bank, B. Riley Securities, Nomura and Oppenheimer & Co.