Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors warns it could go bankrupt





The news, which has caused Lordstown shares to fall nearly 8% in after-hours trading, is a blow not only to the company but also to the gritty industrial city from which it takes its name. For 53 years, Lordstown, Ohio, housed a massive General Motors plant, which GM closed in 2019.

It sold the 6.2 million square foot plant, nearly twice the size of the Pentagon, to start-up Lordstown Motors later that year, which pledged to pay union-level wages to the workers to build his Endurance van. It is expected to start production of this truck in September.

But on Tuesday, the startup said it did not have enough money left to start commercial production. He warned that there is now “substantial doubt” about its ability to remain in business for the next 12 months.

The company said it had $ 259.7 million in cash as of March 31, after recording a net loss of $ 125.2 million in the previous three months.

It said its ability to remain in business “depends on its ability to complete the development of its electric vehicles, obtain regulatory approval, begin production on a commercial scale and initiate the sale of such vehicles.” She is looking for additional funding. The company declined to comment beyond the statement on file, saying it is still focusing on starting production in late September. Lordstown Motors faces stiff competition as more established automakers announce plans for their own electric pickup trucks. Ford F You’re here TSLA unveiled an electric version of the F-150, the gasoline version of which has been the best-selling pickup in the country for more than 40 years., the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, has announced plans for its Cybertruck, which is expected to start production at the end of this year. Doubts about the company’s viability were raised long before Tuesday’s filing. In March, Hindenburg Research, a firm that bets a company’s stock price will drop, questioned the validity of contracts Lordstown Motors had told investors it had on hand. He also said the Endurance caught fire on its first test drive. Lordstown shares have lost 37% from the Hindenburg report to Tuesday’s close. Lordstown confirmed the fire, which he attributed to human error during the construction of the prototype. But he denied Hindenburg’s questions about his sales contracts and insisted he had done nothing wrong. However, he also revealed on Tuesday that he had received two subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is reviewing pre-orders for his trucks. He said he’s cooperating with the probe. Tuesday’s filing was a restatement of its 2020 results filed earlier this year. The language on the record regarding doubts about its ability to stay in business is something troubled troubled listed companies are required to use to warn investors. This does not mean that the closure is certain. Sears Holdings used the language in a similar filing in March 2017 . It eventually filed for bankruptcy and remains in business today, although only a fraction of its stores are still open.

