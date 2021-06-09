Business
Walmart, Target, Best Buy closed
Thanksgiving is still several months away, but retailers are starting to announce holiday plans and so far they look like 2020.
Days later Walmart announced it will keep stores closed on Turkey Day, Best Buy followed suit on Tuesday and confirmed to USA TODAY that its stores will also be closed on November 25.Target initiated the closure of holiday stores In January, he said stores would not open during the holidays which have traditionally been a huge shopping day in conjunction with Black Friday.
This is the second year in a row that the three major retailers have closed on Thanksgiving, a trend has started to reduce crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic and increase online sales.
This year, customers have even more ways to make their holiday shopping easily and conveniently, during Black Friday weekend and throughout the holiday season, Best Buy spokesperson Keegan Shoutz said in a statement to USA TODAY.
All three stores also made voluntary masks for fully vaccinated clients and employees, except where state and local mask ordinances remain in effect.
For years, Thanksgiving and Black Friday have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season and the time of year when shoppers focus on holiday spending.
This rush to spend gave Black Friday its name, like the time of the year when retailers were “in the dark”. For nearly a decade, that official kickoff drew closer and closer to Thanksgiving, eating into the time people spent around the holiday table.
With a few exceptions, almost all major retailers remained closed Thanksgiving 2020, reversing the start of Black Friday. CVS, Walgreens, some grocery stores and convenience stores were among the open businesses.
Some retailers traditionally remain closed during the holidays, including Apple, Costco and Sam’s Club wholesale clubs, and Home Depot and Lowe’s home improvement stores. (To see the full list of stores closed for Thanksgiving 2020 here.)
Yet the The pandemic has led retailers to turn Black Friday from a short sale into a month-long series of small sales which debuted in early November as a way to encourage buyers to beat the rush and spread demand.
Black Friday itself was “the quietest in 20 years”as actual foot traffic has plummeted due to fears of a coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Coresight Research, which tracks retail data.
Online sales, however, have skyrocketed during the traditional buying period and Cyber Monday.
Closed Thanksgiving 2021
Costco, Lowe’s and Home Depot, Apple and other stores that have traditionally closed during the holidays are scheduled to close again on November 25.
This story will be updated as more and more retailers make announcements.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
