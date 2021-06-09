Business
HSBC Says Bangladesh Stocks Offer Opportunities For Investors
HSBC says Bangladesh stocks present opportunities for fund managers looking to diversify their portfolios and that there could be “hidden gems” among publicly traded companies.
The South Asian country has two stock exchanges Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange. The top 30 listed companies by market capitalization and liquidity in Bangladesh are on the DS30 index, up over 65% over a 12-month period.
In a report released this month, HSBC said the Bangladesh stock market was where Vietnam was five years ago. The Southeast Asian nation is a preferred frontier market for investors. The bank says Bangladesh is well positioned to start closing the gap with Vietnam.
“It is less correlated with macro themes and global equities than Vietnam and also receives much less attention from analysts, creating opportunities for fund managers looking for diversification and ‘hidden gems’,” said HSBC analysts said in the report.
While the Bangladesh market is relatively small, illiquid and difficult to access, it has a market capitalization / GDP ratio 14%, according to HSBC. The ratio measures the total value of a country’s publicly traded stocks divided by its GDP and can shed light on whether the country’s stocks are overvalued or undervalued. A number less than 50% indicates that a market is undervalued.
“The market is illiquid, but that’s where the opportunity is,” Devendra Joshi, HSBC’s ASEAN equity and frontier markets strategist, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” Tuesday. He is one of the co-authors of the report.
The Bangladesh stock market has more than 300 listed companies, and only 7 stocks have a market capitalization of over $ 1 billion, according to the HSBC report. The larger DSEX index has long been dominated by financials, but the weight of consumer and healthcare companies is increasing.
Economic growth
Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Before the pandemic, the country recorded a growth rate of 8.2% in 2019, according to the World Bank.
Joshi explained that the Bangladeshi economy is larger than that of Vietnam and that it is also growing faster than the nation of Southeast Asia. “They will need more and more investment in the capital markets if they are to support growth,” he said.
With a population of some 163 million, the country GDP per capita approaches $ 2,000. This should lead to a shift towards discretionary sectors such as those related to non-essential consumer goods and services, which tend to increase as disposable income increases.
Ready-to-wear workers work at a garment factory in Dhaka, July 25, 2020.
Ahmed Salahuddin | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Although Bangladesh’s garment export and remittance sector have been the main drivers of its economy for the past 30 to 40 years, that combination is changing, according to Joshi. “The next stage of growth will come from domestic consumption, the domestic engine of the economy,” he added.
In the report, HSBC also noted that Bangladesh is showing signs of diversifying away from clothing by building infrastructure for companies such as South Korean tech giant Samsung and Japanese automaker Honda to build production facilities. . Meanwhile, domestic pharmaceutical companies and some local consumer brands began to export to overseas markets.
Currency stability
The country’s currency, the Bangladeshi taka, has been relatively stable, Joshi said. On Tuesday afternoon, it changed hands at around 84.79 to the dollar and has remained relatively limited for the past 12 months.
Joshi said that one of the reasons for the stability is that there aren’t as many portfolio investors in the market, which protects the taka from volatility.
“Also from the point of view of the external position, the country’s balance sheet seems solid, the external debt relative to the GDP is quite low so the currency is quite stable,” he added.
The report also noted that an active and deep two-way market in dollar-taka trading has yet to develop.
