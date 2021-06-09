The 2022 Ford Maverick is a decent-sized pickup for $ 21,490

Ford Maverick pickup truck towing a trailer.

Ford believes there is room to grow in the truck market, as long as a new pickup offering isn’t too large. This should give the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick compact truck plenty of room to find a home with buyers who are put off by full-size pickups like the F-150 or the Chevy Silverado but still want to do things like their truck pals. .

This explains why Ford touts the advantages of the Maverick’s smaller trucks, like city handling and 40-foot turning radius. The Maverick is just under 200 inches long, compared to the 210.8-inch Ranger or 231.7-inch F-150. Ford also makes sure everyone sees the starting MSRP of $ 19,995, but since Ford charges a destination fee of $ 1,495, the price is really $ 21,490.

That price and size should give the next Hyundai Santa Cruz some competition for the ‘city dwellers’ segment, as well as give people who buy something like a Honda Ridgeline or Chevrolet Colorado something else to buy. consider.

There will only be one Maverick body style, a four-door SuperCrew that seats five. But a truck isn’t really a truck without a bed that can store and transport things, so Ford came up with a new name to describe what the Maverick has behind the seats. The Maverick’s Flexbed is 4.5 feet long, or six feet with the tailgate down, and has a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. These features aren’t enough to earn it the phrase “the most innovative truck box Ford has ever created” the company uses, so there has to be more of it.

Turns out there are, including easy ways to customize your own storage solutions using 2×4 or 2×6 lumber pieces that fit into the pre-stamped slots on the Flexbed, tying things in place to using one of the eight fasteners or by adding your own lighting options using the built-in 12 volt outlets. The multi-position tailgate can support 400 pounds in the middle position and 500 pounds when fully open. Even when closed, the bed should be easy to access for many adults thanks to the Maverick’s lower ride height compared to a full-size truck like an F-150. The Maverick measures 68.7 inches compared to 75.6 inches for an F-150. The Maverick comes with up to two 110-volt, 400-watt outlets, one in the bed and one in the cabin.

Two engine options will be available. The standard option is a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which is only available in front-wheel drive and comes with a CVT. The hybrid configuration produces 162 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. For all-wheel drive, you’ll need to choose the 2.0-liter engine, which comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and produces 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Ford is not giving any fuel economy figures yet, other than to say that the hybrid version is expected to reach 40 mpg in city driving and 37 mpg combined. The Maverick can tow 2,000 pounds, or up to 4,000 with the 4K towing package available only on the non-hybrid version. Front-wheel drive Mavericks will use independent MacPherson strut suspension up front and independent twist beam suspension up front. AWD versions will use independent multi-link swingarm suspensions at the rear.

From the driver’s seat, the Maverick will offer five driving modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Tow / Haul) as well as Ford Co-Pilot 360 safety systems such as automatic high beams and pre-collision assistance with braking. automatic emergency as standard. . Adaptive cruise control with stop and start, lane centering, reverse detection system and lane departure warning, among other safety and convenience features, will be available. An 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple



AAPL

CarPlay compatibility is also standard. FordPass is also standard, which connects your phone to the truck in order to find it in a busy parking lot, lock or unlock the doors, and start or turn off the vehicle. As with the bed, Ford has fitted out plenty of storage space inside the cabin, including bins under the rear seats and space for large water bottles or laptops in the door pockets. .

Three trim levels will be available – XL, XLT and Lariat. The XLT has a storage compartment on the side of the bed, while the Lariat has two. An FX4 package will also be available for the all-wheel-drive XLT, while the Lariat adds off-road tires and additional underbody protection as well as two additional ride modes (mud / rut and sand) and hill descent control for the off road. road operations.

The Ford Maverick Hybrid will be built in Chihuahua, Mexico, while the gasoline-powered model will be manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio and Valencia, Spain. The Maverick arrives later this fall, and interested customers can place an order today. This is recommended if you might want the First Edition package, which is available for the first model year only. The first edition takes a Lariat Maverick trim and adds a host of visual changes – graphics on the hood and lower doors, a glossy black roof and body-color door handles, for example – and a tonneau cover. flexible. The first edition wheels are also upgraded and purchasing the first edition is the only way to get the Rapid Red exterior paint color.