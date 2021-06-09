Stocks generally end higher; Wendy’s becomes the last stock of memes | New

U.S. stock indexes meandered to another bumpy end on Tuesday after spending much of the day swinging between small gains and losses. The modest moves reflect a wait-and-see attitude among investors amid a slight week of earnings and new economic data, although some corners of the cryptocurrency market and some high-profile social media stocks have kept traders busy.
The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% after fluctuating between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.2%. The benchmark has barely moved in the past two days after posting two consecutive weekly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq posted a gain of 0.3%. Small company stocks have once again overtaken the broader market.
The S&P 500 remains close to its all-time high on May 7, but could not climb higher.
We haven’t declined noticeably, probably because right now there aren’t many catalysts to move the market one way or the other, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist. at US Bank Wealth Management.
The S&P 500 added 0.74 points to 4,227.26. The Dow Jones slipped 30.42 points to 34,599.82. The Nasdaq gained 43.19 points to 13,924.91. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index rose 24.58 points, or 1.1%, to 2,343.76.
Various companies that rely on direct consumer spending have made solid gains. Dominos Pizza advanced 1.2% and Gap 2.9%. Industrials stocks also rose. Energy companies have gone up along with the price of crude oil.
These gains were brought under control by the fall in health care and communications stocks. Banks fell, weighed down by falling bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.54% from 1.57% on Monday night.
Elsewhere in the market, Wendys jumped 25.9% apparently joining a list of companies that have caught the attention of individual investors by drawing inspiration from social media forums. Clover Health Investments climbed 85.8%. Other companies that have seen their stock prices rise and fall sporadically include AMC Entertainment, Blackberry and GameStop.
Cryptocurrency traders appeared to be in the mood to sell. Bitcoin and other popular digital currencies, including Ethereum and Dogecoin, have all fallen sharply, according to Coindesk. Bitcoin, which topped $ 60,000 earlier this year, slipped 7% to $ 32,690.
The share of Fastly, an internet cloud service provider, climbed 10.8% after the company said it fixed an internal issue that caused dozens of websites around the world to visit briefly, including the UK Government and New York Times homepage.
Investors navigate a turbulent market as they digest information about the economic recovery. The World Bank has improved its outlook for global growth this year, predicting that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus measures in rich countries will propel the fastest global expansion in nearly five decades. The 189-country anti-poverty agency predicts the global economy will grow 5.6 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in January. Last year, the global economy shrank 3.5%.
Optimistic growth forecasts and increasing consumer demand have raised concerns about rising inflation. Investors have tried to determine whether the increase will be temporary and linked to the recovery or whether it will become hot and become a more permanent part of the post-pandemic economy. The trajectory of inflation could determine whether central banks continue to generously support economies or fall back.
The economy is still distorted by the pandemic and its consequences. Factories are still ramping up production, but it’s just not fast enough to meet demand for a wide range of products as people get past the pandemic. This has caused the prices of everything from food to basic household items to rise.
Right now, too many consumers are consuming too few products, said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.