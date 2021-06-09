Oil extends lead above $ 70 amid improving demand outlook





Oil increased its gains above $ 70 a barrel after an industry report pointed to another reduction in US crude inventories, bolstering optimism that demand is recovering. Futures contracts in New York rose 0.4% after crossing the threshold on Tuesday for the first time since October 2018. The American Petroleum Institute reported Crude inventories fell 2.11 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. The Middle East crude market is also showing signs of strength, adding to the positive outlook. The robust rebound was supported by a recovery in demand in the United States, China and Europe, and there are signs that the resurgence of Covid-19 in Asia could be relaxation. The US State Department has relaxed its travel warnings for countries around the world, which could pave the way for more air travel. “The demand story remains constructive for the market, with global Covid-19 cases on the decline for several weeks now,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Group in Singapore. “I find it hard to see any other significant benefits, especially considering OPEC + has over 6 million barrels per day of unused capacity.” Prices West Texas Intermediate for July delivery gained 0.4% to $ 70.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:03 am in Singapore after climbing 1.2% in the previous session.

Brent for the August settlement climbed 0.3% to $ 72.46 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after rising 1% on Tuesday. The quick time frame for Brent was 42 cents in offset – a bullish market structure where near date contracts are more expensive than later date contracts. This compares to 37 cents at the start of last week. U.S. gasoline inventories rose 2.41 million barrels last week, while distillates – a category that includes diesel – rose 3.75 million barrels, API said. If government data due Wednesday confirms nationwide crude inventories have fallen, it would be a third weekly drop. Meanwhile, there are indications that the deadly wave of the virus in India may be abating. The rate of new infections have slowed, while the nation oil refiners are taking advantage of weak demand to perform maintenance in anticipation of fuel consumption picking up in the coming months. Other market news: American Shale oil production will increase moderately through 2022, although gains in crude prices have triggered a resumption of drilling, according to energy researcher BloombergNEF.

The general manager of the pipeline company hit by a ransomware attack last month has apologized to a U.S. Senate panel for the incident that crippled fuel flows to the east coast.

