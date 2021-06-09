Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,065.92, up 30.62 points.) BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Up nine cents, or 0.47%, to $ 19.10 on 15.2 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,065.92, up 30.62 points.) BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up nine cents, or 0.47%, to $ 19.10 on 15.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.23 percent, to $ 30.62 on 12.8 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up nine cents, or 0.15 percent, to $ 61.42 on 10.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 48 cents, or 4.2 percent, to $ 11.92 on 10 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.57%, to $ 48.01 on 8.1 million shares. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Up $ 1.70, or 6.31%, to $ 28.65 on 7.9 million shares. In the economic news: Consumer Debt The debt profile of Canadians has changed throughout the pandemic, with mortgages accounting for a larger portion of people’s debt while credit card debt has declined, according to the credit rating agency of the Equifax credit. The company said on Tuesday that consumer debt stood at $ 2.08 trillion for the first quarter of 2021, up 0.62% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.78% from the last year. He said the rise was largely due to mortgages, with the number of new mortgages rising 41.2% from a year ago when the country experienced the onset of the pandemic. Rebecca Oakes, assistant vice president of advanced analytics at Equifax, said the last quarter new mortgage rate fell from the last quarter of 2020, slowing slightly in May. She said there could be further declines when new mortgage stress tests begin this month, as some consumers won’t qualify as easily for large mortgages. But Oakes and Thiagamoorthy said the housing market will only calm down when there are both tighter mortgage regulations and rate hikes from the Bank of Canada. Cape Breton Airline When billionaires on private jets began landing in rural Nova Scotia to play a round of golf on Cape Breton’s world-class routes, David Morgan saw an opportunity . Golf enthusiasts, a mix of Fortune 500 business leaders and professional athletes, flew to an aging Port Hastings, Nova Scotia airport that lacked airline services and amenities. The pilot therefore launched Celtic Air Services at Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport in 2017, adding helicopter tours of the rugged coast two years later. Then the COVID-19 pandemic collapsed global tourism, emptying golf courses and airports. But rather than stepping down, Morgans plans to launch an airline that has gained momentum. As commercial airlines cut routes across Atlantic Canada, he made an offer to buy a small Quebec-based airline on a wing and a prayer. His offer was accepted and AxAir Aviation launched air charter services on the northeast coast two months ago. The startup’s fleet consists of a single Cessna 421, a twin-engine aircraft with a range of around 1,600 kilometers that can accommodate five passengers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 8, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos