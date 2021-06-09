Lordstown Motors warns it cannot start production

Lordstown Motors, an electric vehicle startup that aimed to revive a closed General Motors plant in Ohio, said Tuesday it not enough money to start commercial production of his electric van and may have to shut down.

The company, which was once considered a savior by former President Donald J. Trump, is now under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a regulatory filing, Lordstown said it would not be able to start production on a commercial scale without raising more money from investors and lenders.

Lordstown, one of a few dozen electric vehicle start-ups that went public by merging with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPAC, added that there was substantial doubt about our ability. to continue to operate, a legal phrase companies often use to alert investors that they might not survive. The company had $ 587 million in cash at the end of March, up from more than $ 629 million at the end of last year.

The filing will likely increase doubts about the viability of companies that have merged with PSPCs, which have been criticized by some investors and analysts for doing a poor job of monitoring the companies they acquire. Many PSPC agreements in the field of electric vehicles have been particularly precarious because it takes a lot of expertise, money and time to create an automotive company capable of mass-producing cars and trucks.