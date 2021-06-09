Business
Lordstown Motors warns it cannot start production
Lordstown Motors, an electric vehicle startup that aimed to revive a closed General Motors plant in Ohio, said Tuesday it not enough money to start commercial production of his electric van and may have to shut down.
The company, which was once considered a savior by former President Donald J. Trump, is now under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a regulatory filing, Lordstown said it would not be able to start production on a commercial scale without raising more money from investors and lenders.
Lordstown, one of a few dozen electric vehicle start-ups that went public by merging with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPAC, added that there was substantial doubt about our ability. to continue to operate, a legal phrase companies often use to alert investors that they might not survive. The company had $ 587 million in cash at the end of March, up from more than $ 629 million at the end of last year.
The filing will likely increase doubts about the viability of companies that have merged with PSPCs, which have been criticized by some investors and analysts for doing a poor job of monitoring the companies they acquire. Many PSPC agreements in the field of electric vehicles have been particularly precarious because it takes a lot of expertise, money and time to create an automotive company capable of mass-producing cars and trucks.
Lordstown has been on shaky ground for months. On Friday, the company said the Nasdaq stock exchange could write off his actions because it belatedly filed its quarterly report with the SEC. The company did not provide any explanation for the delay, but it may have been linked to a accounting change that securities regulators have issued for companies that have merged with SPACs.
Lordstown shares fell sharply on Tuesday, closing more than 16%, at $ 11.22 per share. He dropped a little more in extended exchanges.
The SEC said this year that warrants granted under PSPC agreements should be recorded as a debt or liability on a company’s balance sheet. A warrant grants an investor the right to buy shares at a predefined price. Before the accounting change, most warrants were treated as stocks and not as debt.
Lordstown, in its quarterly filing, reported a net loss in the value of its warrants of about $ 19 million. The company also reported $ 82 million in cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants during the quarter.
Last month, the company said it was on track to start production in September, although it said it would only manufacture around 1,000 trucks by the end of the year, half of what she had originally planned if she wasn’t able to raise more money.
The company said it was considering issuing new shares or borrowing money. As we seek additional sources of funding, there can be no assurance that such funding would be available to us on favorable terms or not at all, the company filing said.
Lordstown also said he was cutting spending to keep the money he had, without saying whether he could cut jobs. Representatives for the company did not respond to a request for comment.
The company was founded by its chief executive, Steve Burns, who previously ran another electric vehicle company, Workhorse Group. Lordstown was formed after GM decided in 2018 to shut down a plant that had made the Chevrolet Cruze sedan.
Mr. Trump attacked GM for shutting down the plant and demanded that the automaker sell it to someone else. GM sold the plant to Lordstown for just $ 20 million in 2019 and then loaned the startup $ 40 million. GM still owns 7.5 million shares of Lordstown.
Lordstown became a publicly traded company in October when it merged with Diamond Peak Holdings, a SPAC created by a former Goldman Sachs banker who had no experience in the auto industry. The deal was concluded in just two months.
In his Tuesday filing, Lordstown revealed that he had received two subpoenas from the SEC seeking documents and information, including his deal with Diamond Peak. The company said it was cooperating with regulators.
Lordstown also said it reworded part of its 2020 annual report after determining it found material weaknesses in its financial reporting. The company said it did not have enough employees with the appropriate accounting skills and technical knowledge.
The company said it was hiring more qualified employees. But he warned that he might fail to address the hardware weaknesses.
