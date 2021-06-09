Impact of New Texas Passport Law for Vaccines on Galveston Cruises





HOUSTON It’s now a law that, as a customer, doesn’t require you to show your vaccine information to a Texas company. It is written very clearly, in black and white. This is intended to have an impact on all businesses operating in the state of Texas, ”said Dietrich von Biedenfeld, assistant professor at the University of Houston-Downtown. Under Texas law, no Texas business can require a customer to show proof of vaccination. We want to make sure you have the freedom to go where you want with no limits, ”Governor Greg Abbott said. It is a law that some companies can reject. Business owners can take it upon themselves to say, “No, this is my private establishment. I have the right to refuse service, ”said von Biedenfeld. CONNECT: Carnival has issued vaccination requirements including that children under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination cannot navigate Von Biedenfeld said that because there was no federal mandate on vaccine passports, it was up to the states to fill in the blanks. He says that one thing that can follow is that companies can now offer rewards or incentives to those who prove they are vaccinated. I see companies potentially offering rewards, fast track entry, priority seats, maybe even more comfortable seats, ”said von Biedenfeld. TX VACCINE PASSPORT ACT: The @PortofGalveston says they understand the new TX vaccine law applies to a TX business, UNLESS they are subject to the decision of a federal agency – claiming they don’t think it will affect the ability of the cruise line to demand vaccine information. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/2XgWfQazh6 – Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 8, 2021 But the law came in on the same day Carnival announced its first cruise to Galveston since the pandemic left on July 3 and announced that guests would have to prove vaccination. Carnival Cruise Line responded with this statement: “We are evaluating recently enacted legislation in Texas regarding vaccine information. The law provides exceptions when a company implements COVID protocols in accordance with federal law, which is consistent with our plans to comply with the United States Centers for Disease Control & Preventions. guidelines.” For Carnival’s latest guidelines on cruises departing from Galveston, click here. The new Texas law basically says you can’t test anyone, you can’t demand any vaccine, unless you’re under the jurisdiction of another federal agency, ”said Rodger Rees, director / CEO of the Port of the Galveston Harbor. Rees says it’s understood that cruise lines, which operate under federal CDC guidelines, will be able to continue to do so, even with the new law. Which, he says, means they can continue to demand vaccine verification. He says that unlike Florida law, they think Texas law is less restrictive when it comes to cruising. But in Texas, they say you can’t do the same in Florida, unless you’re under the jurisdiction of a federal agency, ”Rees said. Rees says Carnival will soon begin operating test cruises from Galveston. The first set sail on June 20.







