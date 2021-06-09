CLEAR S-1 shows the pivot of biometrics beyond travel

Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail

Biometrics is poised to take the plunge beyond airports and serve as a passport to a number of environments where crowds congregate during the post-COVID reopening.

To this end, the biometric security company CLEAR filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), paving the way for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.

CLEAR can arguably be best known for its origin which is linked to creating a frictionless travel experience while improving homeland security, as described in the prospectus. At a high level, the company’s biometric security service offers subscriptions to its services, speeding up the flow of passengers on the airport’s TSA lines.

But tapping into other use cases shows just how fungible biometric technology can be, where knowing who’s who for admission, for security, or for commerce is a key deployment. But along the way, as the CLEAR filing shows, the pivot beyond travel where demand only recovers from the ravages of the pandemic will help determine whether the company will see the ignition. CLEAR identifies the convenience economy as a key factor for using biometrics in an offering to streamline day-to-day interactions.

Digging through the prospectus, since its inception, there have been 5.6 million cumulative registrations, with 61 million cumulative use cases on its platform.

Along with the decline in travel-related activities, first-quarter revenue fell 17%, while US domestic travelers fell 60%. But the company noted in its prospectus that a trend in its favor will be the reopening and return to the age-old growth of the travel industry as the penetration of COVID-19 vaccinations increases, we believe the industry. du voyage will reopen and return to secular growth.

Against this backdrop, CLEAR said that even though travel was declining, cumulative registrations on the platform increased by more than 12%, to 5.2 million. Full year revenue increased 20% to $ 230.8 million in 2020, while the net loss narrowed to $ 9.3 million from $ 54.2 million.

Additionally, the company launched its Health Pass app, which stores healthcare-related data such as COVID tests and vaccine records, which can help members show required credentials for, for example, participate in a sporting event. CLEAR said in its flyer that it has partnered with 26 sports and entertainment partners and 67 health pass compatible partners. This reach covers 110 locations, including offices, theaters and theme parks.

Launched in 2010, CLEAR’s biometric security service is popular among frequent travelers, who purchase subscriptions for $ 179 per year. In addition to having the ability to speed up on airport lines, subscribers can also use the service in sports stadiums and entertainment venues.

As we add partners, products and locations, our platform becomes more valuable to our members, CLEAR said. In turn, as we increase the number of memberships, our platform is more valuable to our existing and potential partners. This is evident in our accelerated growth rate since its inception, it took seven years to reach our first million members, but less than a year to reach each of our second, third, fourth and fifth million members.

CLEAR defines the total addressable markets, by vertical, as quite significant. In aviation and travel, 90 million American adults fly at least twice a year, while 31 million fly at least six times a year. In the hotel industry, there were 1.3 billion occupied nights in 2019, before the pandemic, in the United States According to data from ESPN, in the main sports leagues, there were 130 million sports participants in 2019 .

The movement to adjacent use cases depends on how many consumers sign up for annual subscriptions of $ 179 (the price of Clear PLUS) and whether the populations that do so will justify signing up to partners with the technology platform.

In an interview with Karen Webster, Ken cornick, co-founder and chairman of CLEAR, stated that our operation [thesis] is that in the future, security requirements will increase, not decrease, and identity is a key component of security. It’s not just airports, but any physical environment. We want to build the bridge that bridges the gap between the need for security and the need for frictionless experiences.

The airport, he told Webster, is in many ways the ideal starting point for biometrics and the platform economy. First, if it’s sturdy enough to get on an airplane, you can use it anywhere, Cornick noted.

Further proof of the attractiveness of biometrics as a growing industry, LoginID, a FIDO-certified authentication provider, said earlier this month that it had secured additional investment from Visa for an undisclosed amount. , in addition to the initial financing of the company via FinTech. investors announced in March. Visa’s announcement comes as advanced technologies are increasingly used to verify users. PYMNTS has estimated that up to 18 billion transactions will be verified using biometrics this year.

