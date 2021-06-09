Chinese factory inflation skyrocketed until 2008 thanks to commodity boom

Soaring commodity prices pushed Chinese factory exit inflation to its highest level since 2008 in May, further compounding global price pressures.

The producer price index rose 9% from the previous year, after rising 6.8% in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was of an 8.5% increase. Consumer prices rose 1.3% from a year ago, missing an estimate of 1.6%.

Commodity prices have recovered this year, prompting Chinese policymakers to take targeted action measures to curb the surge in prices, in particular by considering imposing coal price control, the increase in the supply of raw materials and the suppression of speculation and hoarding. Yet consumer inflation remains relatively subdued, suggesting that retailers are not hiking prices still face sluggish domestic demand.

Rising producer prices “cannot be fully passed on to the consumer” and may only begin to affect consumer inflation in the fourth quarter of this year, said Iris Pang, chief economist for Great Britain. China at ING Bank NV, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The latest Covid-19 outbreak in southern Guangdong province will dampen consumer demand in the coming months, as the recovery in overseas markets has just started, she said.

China’s CSI 300 index was flat at 10:45 am after a volatile trading session. The onshore yuan edged up to 6.3962 per dollar.

The rally in commodity prices has been fueled by the global recovery, pandemic-induced supply shortages and record stimulus measures from governments around the world. So far, the impact of rising metals prices has been manifested mainly in upstream industries involved in the extraction and processing of raw materials, while price increases in downstream industries like the furnishings and textiles were minimal, according to a Bloomberg Economics analysis.

“The prices of Chinese industrial products continued to rise in May, as the prices of raw materials, including international crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals rose sharply, and domestic demand grew sharply. is steadily recovering, “Dong Lijuan, an economist in the statistics bureau, said in a statement. declaration. On the 9% year-on-year growth, base effects contributed 3 percentage points and further price hikes contributed 6 percentage points, she said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says … The People’s Bank of China views inflationary pressures as transitory, in our view. He is also aware of the need to maintain support for an incomplete economic recovery. A rate hike is not likely anytime soon. Chang Shu, Chief Economist for Asia For the full report, Click here.

Rising production costs and strong export demand could give Chinese manufacturers more leeway to raise prices, adding to concerns about global inflation. Michelle Lam, economist for Greater China at Societe Generale SA, said export prices could rise in dollars due to the appreciation of the yuan, while supply-side bottlenecks on d other emerging markets are supportive of the bargaining power of Chinese exporters.

Domestically, the shift from PPI to consumer prices has been limited, as the link between the two has grown. weakened. Intense competition among small businesses, spurred by the boom in e-commerce, and weak domestic demand mean that Chinese factories are absorbing rising input costs rather than passing them on to domestic consumers.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.9%, with most of the increase in consumer prices coming from non-food items. The nearly 24% drop in pork prices offset stronger price increases for most other foods. Regardless of the data, the government committed to increase supply key food products to stabilize prices and add to the national pork reserve, according to the report of a meeting held Tuesday.

Authorities said the PPI is likely to continue to climb in the second quarter before moderating in the second half of this year. However, the People’s Bank of China will likely avoid hiking interest rates in response to inflation data and also maintain a tight liquidity balance in the banking system, according to economists.

“We expect the PBOC to keep benchmark rates unchanged and still focus on a gradual decline in credit growth over the next few months without a sharp or abrupt tightening,” said Peiqian Liu, economist at Natwest Group Plc. .

– With the help of John Liu, Lin Zhu, Yujing Liu, Tom Mackenzie and Ailing Tan

