Dollar wobbles as inflation test looms
The dollar held on to its recent rally on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to assess the pace of the global recovery and thinking about policy makers on the withdrawal of stimulus measures.
Investors have racked up bets against the dollar, but are increasingly worried about whether the start of the end of a huge monetary stimulus is near – and fear that interest rate hikes could end a downward trend of the dollar over 15 months.
Some believe the reduction could be accelerated and the dollar would be boosted if US inflation rises above the 0.4% monthly level economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any sign of an imminent slowdown in its bond buying program.
Both are expected on Thursday and anticipation has all but killed off major currency volatility as traders take a wait-and-see stance. The euro held steady at $ 1.2179 during the Asian session, while the dollar held steady at 109.47 yen.
Deutsche Bank’s currency volatility index (.DBCVIX) hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday. The US dollar index was stuck at 90.090.
“Markets need reassurance that the global economic recovery is not threatened by dangerous strains of COVID, nor by the Fed being forced to change course (on stimulus) much sooner than expected, “said Kit Juckes, Société Générale currency strategist.
“So far vaccines seem to be working and although the distribution is uneven… it is still accelerating overall,” he said.
“That’s a reason to be hopeful. For the markets, however, it means that risky assets need regular reassurance that the Fed won’t tighten sooner than expected. And so, we are waiting for them. data from Thursday’s CPI, then next week’s FOMC. “
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were firmly anchored in narrow bands, with the Aussie at $ 0.7741 roughly in the middle of the last two months range, and the Kiwi also traveling at $ 0.7197.
Sterling is also at a standstill as doubts have settled over whether the increase in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Britain could delay plans to reopen businesses slated for June 21. He last bought $ 1.4155.
BOC, BCE, IPC
Leading up to US inflation figures, Chinese producer price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years – signaling factories not absorbing higher material costs raw materials and that price pressure spills over into supply chains. Read more
Canadian dollar traders were also on the alert ahead of a central bank meeting on Wednesday. The bank is expected to leave rates unchanged but signal a further decrease in asset purchases, with size or speed surprises likely to push the loonie higher. Read more
However, the main focus of the week is on inflation, and the ECB and traders see both events bringing risk from all sides.
“US economists expect headline and core inflation figures to rise 0.4% month over month – these are big numbers,” Joe Capurso said , currency strategist for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
“I think the risk is that they won’t get there,” he said. This could lower U.S. yields and drag the dollar with them, Capurso added, unless the number scares the stock markets enough to cause safe haven flows into the dollar.
The ECB is expected to maintain stable policy parameters, but the euro is likely to be sensitive to changes in the bank’s economic forecast or any signal that the pace of bond purchases may be reduced in the coming months. .
Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan was stable around the 6.4 per dollar level on Wednesday, as a bill to compete with China was approved by the US Senate, dampening recent enthusiasm among yuan buyers. Read more
Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low hit on Tuesday when signs of caution from institutional investors and regulatory attention led to the sell-off. He last bought $ 32,754. Read more
