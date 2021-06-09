U.S. financial regulator warns of strict cryptocurrency rules

A top U.S. financial regulator has spoken out against attempts by colleagues to tighten cryptocurrency regulations, warning that this may discourage investors.

Hester Peirce, one of two Republicans among the five commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission, told the Financial Times that she was concerned about pressure from several US regulators to take a more active role in the crypto market. currencies of $ 1.5 billion.

His comments reveal a split at the top of the SEC, just as Gary Gensler, its chairman, is spearheading an effort to further align the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market with other types of financial assets .

“I’m afraid a regulator’s initial reaction is always to say ‘I want to take this and make it like the markets I already regulate,'” Peirce said in an interview. “I’m not sure it’s great for innovation.

Peirce had previously researched financial regulation at the Mercatus Center, a free market think tank, and had worked as a lawyer on SEC staff. She joined the SEC in 2018 after being appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump questioned bitcoin in an interview on Monday. “My opinion is… The currency of this world should be the dollar,” he told Fox Business Network. “And I don’t think we should have all of the world’s bitcoin there. I think they should regulate them very, very high.

US regulators are increasingly concerned about cryptocurrencies after the sharp swings in some of the world’s most commonly traded digital assets. This year, bitcoin rose from just under $ 30,000 to over $ 60,000, before falling back to around $ 33,000, prompting senior government officials to demand greater investor protection.

The Treasury Department announced last month that it would require cryptocurrency transfers valued at $ 10,000 or more to be reported to U.S. tax authorities. Officials from the country’s three main federal bank regulators – the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – have started discussing how best to regulate the market.

Members of the Senate Banking Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential merits of a Fed-backed digital currency, which some hope will bring more stability to the market.

Gensler is pushing to update U.S. rules on investing in cryptocurrencies.

He told members of Congress last month that there were “loopholes” in the regulatory system and called for laws to spell out which regulator should oversee crypto exchanges in particular. He added that he wanted to offer crypto investors similar protections to those they would have on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

Peirce’s comments suggest Gensler will encounter a setback from within his own agency as he continues his agenda.

Asked about Gensler’s comments on crypto exchanges, she said, “I’m concerned about trying to make it harder for people to do true peer-to-peer transactions. . . I think that regulation does not necessarily have to be done at the government level. You can have pretty effective self-regulation.

She added that her concerns also applied to attempts to enforce stricter rules for retail equity trading platforms.

Online trading apps like Robinhood have come under scrutiny following the market turmoil unleashed this year, when an army of retail traders used them to drive up the share price. from game retailer GameStop.

advised

U.S. officials have raised questions about how these platforms encourage intensive trading with in-game features like competitions, awards, and leaderboards. But Peirce said all of these tools are helpful in encouraging more people to invest in capital markets.

“Gamification isn’t necessarily a bad thing; making financial platforms more user-friendly is not a bad thing, ”she said. “Platforms like this should be like other platforms in people’s lives. “

She added that one way to help educate users about the risks of such a trade would be to make the SEC’s own messages more like games.

“We need to gamify our communications with investors,” she said. “We have to meet them where they are.