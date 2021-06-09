Business
West Fraser increases dividend and share buyback authorization
VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“Fraser West“or the”Company“) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) today announced a quarterly dividend increase to CA $ 0.25 per share and an increase in the authorization of the Company to purchase up to 9,582,470 of its common shares (the “Actions“).
Dividend increase
The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of CA $ 0.25 per share on ordinary shares and class B ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, payable on July 6, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 21, 2021. This is an increase over the previous quarterly dividend of CA $ 0.20 per share.
Dividends are designated as eligible dividends in accordance with subsection 89 (14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation relating to eligible dividends.
Increase in the normal course buyback offer
The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to modify its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB“) to increase the authorization to buy up to 9,582,470 of its shares. This is an increase from the current authorization for the public tender offer of 6,044,000 shares. made to the public tender offer will come into force on June 11, 2021.
The amended TSX notice authorizes the Company to purchase, during the 12 month period beginning February 17, 2021 and ending February 16, 2022, 3,538,470 Additional Company shares representing a total of 10% of the free float on the February 8, 2021. Under its current public service offering, as of June 7, 2021, the Company bought 3,859,039 Shares at an average price of $ 88.08 per share, which means that 5,723,431 shares remain available for purchase under the amended public tender offer.
The shares may be purchased as part of the public tender offer on the market through the facilities of the TSX or the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE“), as well as through alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States. Purchases of shares on NYSE will be made in accordance with the rule 10b-18 of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Purchases may also be made over-the-counter or as part of a specific share buyback program in accordance with a public tender offer exemption order issued by a securities regulator. Purchases on the TSX and NYSE will be the market price at the time of purchase. The purchase made by mutual agreement or repurchase can be made at a price lower than the prevailing market price. Shares purchased by the Company will be canceled.
The TSX rules and policies contain restrictions on the number of shares that may be purchased under the issuer bid, based on the average daily trading volumes of the common shares on the TSX. Likewise, the Safe Harbor conditions of Rule 10b-18 imposes certain limits on the number of shares that can be bought on the NYSE per day. In accordance with TSX policies, daily purchases on the TSX will not exceed 239,815 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 959,262 shares. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased per day on NYSE will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase. Daily purchase limits on the TSX and NYSE are subject to certain exemptions for purchases of qualifying “block” trades.
All purchases will be subject to West Fraser’s normal blackout periods, with the exception of purchases made pursuant to a pre-defined automatic security purchase program that West Fraser may enter into with its designated broker. As part of the amended take-over bid, West Fraser will amend its automatic share purchase plan under which the securities dealer acting as the Company’s agent for the take-over bid may acquire, at its discretion, shares of West Fraser, subject to certain parameters as to the price and number of Shares.
The company
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with over 60 facilities in Canada, United States, the UK, and Europe. Using forest resources from responsible and sustainably managed sources, the company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood and particle board), pulp, wood newsprint, wood chips, other residues and renewable energy. West Fraser products are used in home construction, repair and renovation, industrial applications, papers, tissues and box materials.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including future purchases of our shares in connection with the public tender offer, including by virtue of private agreements or a specific share buyback program under a buyback exemption order issued by the relevant securities authorities. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyzes that we have made in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends and current conditions. Readers should also refer to the risk factors set out in the Company’s Annual Information Form and in the MD&A for the year ended. December 31, 2020, each dated February 11, 2021, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will be achieved. Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and unfavorable to the Company and its shareholders.
SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
