CMA to investigate British Airways and Ryanair into refunds of stranded flights





The UK market watchdog launched an investigation into British Airways and Ryanair today, to determine whether they broke the law by failing to offer refunds for flights hit by lockdown laws. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will investigate a potential violation of the legal rights of consumers when they have been left behind for flights they could not legally take. The investigation will look at where airlines have continued to operate flights – although people cannot travel for non-essential purposes in the UK or abroad. British Airways and the airline’s CityFlyer division will be investigated. While we understand that airlines have had a hard time during the pandemic, people should not be unfairly left behind for following the law, said Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA. Customers booked these flights in good faith and were legally unable to take them due to circumstances beyond their control. We believe these people should have been offered a refund. According to the CMA, Ryanair told the watchdog that they had reimbursed a small number of people after reviewing the details of their case. The CMA also insisted that it should not be assumed at this point that the airlines have broken the law, as only a court can decide. Industry “on its knees” A British Airways spokesperson said: “During this unprecedented crisis, we have made over 3 million refunds and helped millions of our customers change their travel dates or destinations and we thank them for their continued support. “It is incredible that the government is seeking to further punish an industry that is on its knees, after significantly banning airlines from flying for over a year now. Any action taken against our industry will only serve to destabilize it, with potential consequences for jobs, businesses, connectivity and the UK economy. “ Ryanair said it welcomes the CMA’s review: Ryanair has handled these refund requests on a case-by-case basis and made refunds in justified cases. “Since June 2020 all of our customers have also been able to book their flights without paying any change fees and millions of our UK customers have taken advantage of this option.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos