MIDEAST STOCKS Gulf Markets Rising With Rising Oil Prices; deals boost UAE and Bahrain





A trader leaves the Bahrain Stock Exchange after Joe Biden won the US presidency, in Manama, Bahrain on November 8, 2020. REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

Gulf stock markets rose early Wednesday, following oil prices, with merger and acquisition deals giving the UAE and Bahrain markets a further boost. Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday on signs of strong demand for fuel in Western economies, while the prospect of a return to Iranian supplies faded as the US Secretary of State said said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted. Read more Saudi Arabia’s benchmark (.TASI) rose 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) gaining 0.4% and edible oil maker and retailer Savola Group (2050 .SE) having jumped 4.2%. The Abu Dhabi Index (.ADI) rose 0.5%, with the Abu Dhabi National Hotel Company (ADNH) (ADNH.AD) jumping 14.9% and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) (ADCB.AD) adding 2.1%. The Abu Dhabi state-owned ADQ said on Wednesday it had submitted an offer to ADNH to merge the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC) with the hotel company. Read more Lender ADCB rose for a second day after receiving an amended offer on Tuesday for its stake in Alexandria Medical Services (AMES.CA), whereby the potential buyer raised the offer price to 700 million Egyptian pounds ( $ 44.87 million) versus $ 650 million. offered earlier. The Dubai index (.DFMGI) gained 0.2%. Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) rose 0.8% and Damac Properties (DAMAC.DU) rose 1.5% after Maple Invest offered to acquire the remaining stake in the property developer at 1, 3 dirhams per share, with the intention of privatizing it. Read more The index in Bahrain (.BAX) was nearly 0.6%. Al Ahli United Bank (AUBB.BH) rose 1.3%, while Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB.BH) jumped 8.9% following a takeover offer from GFH Financial Group (GFHB.BH) after have increased its stake in the lender to 69.05%. GFH traded up 0.5%. The Qatar Index (.QSI) edged up 0.1% while Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) gained 0.6% and Qatar Fuel (QFLS.QA) fell 1.5% Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

