Rolls-Royce appoints Anita Frew of Croda as new president





Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has appointed the first female president in its 115-year history, selecting chemicals and utilities veteran Anita Frew to take on the role later this year. Frew to succeed Ian Davis, president of Rolls for nearly nine years, on October 1, the jet engine maker said Wednesday, increasing the ranks of women in senior positions in British business. Only 11 of FTSE's 100 companies had a female president in 2020, according to the Hampton-Alexander review of the gender gap on boards. Frew, 63, was president of the specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc since 2015. She is a non-executive director of a resource company BHP Group Plc, was recently Vice President of Lloyds Banking Group Plc and was Chairman of Victrex Plc and director of Northumbrian Water Group Ltd. Rolls-Royce is refreshing its senior management after suffering a financial blow during the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to dampen travel on the wide-body aircraft its engines power over the next few years. Managing Director Warren East said last month he was counting on a rebound in travel in the second half of the year to start generating cash again during that time. Read more: Rolls-Royce Pins hope in second half with big jets sidelined Frew was the "unanimous and clear choice" of Rolls-Royce's nominating committee and brings with her two decades of board experience, senior independent director Kevin Smith said in a report. declaration. She will receive an annual fee of 490,000 pounds ($ 695,000) plus 70,000 pounds as a non-executive director, as well as other benefits. There are only eight female CEOs in FTSE 100 companies, according to data from the Hampton-Alexander Review, although nearly two-thirds of Britain's 350 largest listed companies now hold at least 33% of positions. leadership with nominated women. (Updates with the percentage of women presidents in senior positions in the UK in the second paragraph.)

