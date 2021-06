Battery maker VW Northvolt raises $ 2.75 billion in biggest funding round

Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt AB has raised $ 2.75 billion in its largest funding round to date to expand its operations and meet growing demand in Europe for cells made with green energy. The private placement was co-led by Swedish pension funds AP1, AP2, AP3 and AP4, and Omers Capital Markets, alongside existing investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Volkswagen AG, according to a statement released Wednesday. “We need to improve both capacity as well as research and development because we have more side projects,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt, in a telephone interview. The funds will be spent on existing and new facilities, hiring R&D personnel and supporting research into next generation cellular chemistries, he said. The company, founded by former executives of Tesla Inc. is currently leading European efforts to build a national supply chain for lithium-ion batteries in the region which has emerged as a key market for electric vehicles alongside China. As other projects in the region are accelerating, Northvolt is aiming for a 25% share of the European market by 2030. More than Hyperdrive VW, which in addition to being a customer is also a key shareholder of Northvolt, contributed $ 620 million to the funding round, Europe’s largest automaker said in a separate statement. The capital injection allows it to retain a stake of around 20% in the Swedish company. ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, said it added 900 million crowns ($ 147 million) to an existing investment, bringing the total to 1.5 billion crowns. Its CEO, Bo Foged, said that ATP’s involvement in Northvolt over the past two years “has obviously not been without risk, but Northvolt is infusing sustainability throughout the value chain and that matches perfectly to our own ambition “. The company will increase the annual capacity of the Northvolt Ett plant in Skelleftea, Sweden, to 60 gigawatt hours, from an earlier target of 40 GWh. The Skelleftea plant will be the company’s first large-scale manufacturing facility, producing cells by the end of this year. Northvolt currently has contracts worth more than $ 27 billion with customers such as VW, BMW and Scania. In order to meet its 2030 capacity target, Northvolt plans to build at least two additional battery plants in Europe over the next decade and is considering Germany for the next plant, the statement said. The company is in talks with “several” German states, but for any project to come to fruition it is essential that all parameters, including green energy supply, are in place, Carlsson said. Northvolt also “would not rule out partnerships” for new factory projects in Europe, he said. – With the help of Christoph Rauwald (Add CEO comments in third paragraph) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

