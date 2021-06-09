Government identifies Cornish mining sector as ripe for investment

Cornwall has been designated by the government as a mining hotspot with high investment potential.

The Department for International Trade considers the duchy mining sector to have the capacity to meet more than half of Britain’s demand for lithium and other metals used in high-tech products.

As the nation moves towards a greener lifestyle, identifying and responsibly extracting metals from batteries will become essential to fuel the energy demands of the future, the government believes.

The need for base and high-tech metals is expected to increase dramatically in the near future. Reports show that demand for lithium is expected to increase by 400% over the next six years, and after seven years of high prices in 2020, copper is expected to experience a supply shortfall of 327,000 tonnes in 2022.









Cornwall’s exceptional natural environment is one of the most mineralized areas in the UK. There is an abundance of high quality lithium, tin, copper and tungsten ready for mining.

This, coupled with world-class kaolin operations and long-standing expertise in mining, quarrying and mineral processing, makes Cornwall a prime location for exploration and extraction. of technological metals to meet the growing global demand for decarbonization.

This is why the Department of International Trade has identified Cornwall’s mining sector as an investment opportunity with high potential.

Cornwall has the potential to supply two-thirds of Britain’s lithium needs – the equivalent of one million electric vehicles per year, which will go a long way towards phasing out new gasoline and diesel cars from by 2030.

Innovative mineral exploration and research and development company Cornish Lithium recently secured a € 9.4 million stake in government investment as it works to build an extraction plant on a large scale for this vital metal.

Cornish Lithiums Trelavour Hard Rock Lithium Scoping Study will assess the feasibility of developing a sustainable supply chain in the UK, through the construction of an extraction plant which will produce low carbon lithium hydroxide from a hard rock source in St Austell.

Learn more about mining in Cornwall …

Government funding will support the company’s plans to use an innovative direct lithium extraction (DLE) method, which is a much more environmentally friendly disposal method compared to traditional evaporation tanks.

Not only is Cornish Lithium pioneering this new technique for mining lithium, but it will work in partnership with Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL) to extract heat from geothermal brines for local use at the United Downs site – where a geothermal power plant large-scale deep east is expected to be operational by 2022.

In further exploration of Cornwall’s lithium potential, in March 2021, British Lithium received an Innovate UK grant of 2.9 million to build a pilot lithium extraction plant, thereby accelerating its journey to commercialization.

The British Lithiums pilot plant will produce samples tailored to the needs of each customer. Once tested and proven, the company aims to begin full-scale production of 21,000 tonnes of the most demanded lithium compound (lithium carbonate) by 2026.

Along with exploring for major battery metals, Canada’s mining exploration company, Cornish Metals, paved the way for the production of clean tin – an essential metal used in all modern technology.

The company recently announced that drilling has started on its United Downs copper-tin project, which aims to follow up on the discovery of high-grade copper-tin mineralization in the area made during its initial exploration by Cornish Lithium. .

Cornish Metals is also getting closer to the reopening of the South Crofty tin-copper mine in Cornwall. Recent signing of land, mineral and waste disposal agreements allowing it to move forward with its redevelopment plans.

The progress that has taken place over the past six months in the region means Cornwall is one of the most promising regions in the UK, offering the potential to establish a sustainable and secure supply chain of some of the metals keys needed for a cleaner future.

The government believes that with the mining sector already connected to circular economy approaches and with the history of innovation and learning to lead the way in practices globally, now is the time to take advantage of the next generation of industries taking place in Cornwall.





To showcase current investment opportunities in the region’s mining sector on June 10, in association with Cornwall House and the G7 Summit, Cornwall Trade and Investment will host a live event – featuring companies leading the way in environmentally friendly mining exploration and extraction.

Darryn Quayle, mining engineer and specialist at the Department of International Trade, said: Cornwall not only has the natural resources to meet the growing demand for high-tech metals, but the world-class mining expertise in the region offers a easy access to international networks.

As the UK moves towards net zero, Cornwall will be at the heart of high-tech metal mining, growing our economy and establishing a safe and responsible UK supply chain.

Owen Mihalop, COO, Cornish Metals, said: The opportunity for technological metal mining in Cornwall is significant. At our South Crofty site, our primary focus has been on Tin, the high-tech world’s forgotten infantryman, used in absolutely everything we need for our modern life, from cell phones to robotics and electronics. IT, through energy production and storage, a low-carbon economy requires tin.

South Crofty is a world class mine due to the high grade nature of the ore which means we can mine less material to produce the same amount of tin.