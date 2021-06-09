7 Roth IRA Benefits You Don’t Want To Miss Out

There’s a reason savers of all ages can’t help but talk about the Roth IRA (Individual Retirement Account). It is packed with exclusive benefits that you can enjoy at every stage of your life journey.

But there is a caveat: you must have earned income and fall below the annual income limits to make direct contributions to a Roth IRA. This is what makes the Roth IRA such a limited time offer. As soon as your income crosses the threshold, you will need to find alternative ways to enjoy the benefits of this highly coveted account.

If you’ve been hesitant to save for retirement or have no idea what benefits you can tap into, here are seven great reasons to maximize the power of a Roth IRA now.

1. Grow your investments tax-free

Let’s get right to the point and dive into America’s most coveted Roth IRA benefit: tax-free income. It’s a good deal if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket later in life.

Suppose you contribute $ 6,000 each year for the next 40 years and invest in high quality assets that generate a 7% return. If you start young, you can turn that $ 240,000 into $ 1 million. You will be able to withdraw all the money 100% tax-free after you reach 59 1/2 because you have already paid contribution taxes.

2. Contribute at any age

The earlier you start contributing to a Roth IRA, the better your chances of building a million dollar portfolio.

The Roth IRA has no age restrictions, making it easier to harness the power of time to overburden your wallet. If you are wondering if you can contribute to a Roth IRA on behalf of your 3 year old daughter who is making money as a model, the answer is yes. Follow the rules for opening a Roth IRA for children to make sure you’re on the right track.

3. Leverage contributions as needed

If you contribute $ 6,000 and your money reaches $ 8,000, you can withdraw your $ 6,000 contribution without being penalized or taxed. Proceed with caution when it comes to withdrawing winnings. If you receive your income before you are eligible, you may be subject to taxes and penalties.

This makes the Roth IRA a great back-up fund if you’re ever in a rush, although it’s easier to maximize the Roth IRA’s growth potential if you keep your money invested.

4. Ignore the minimum required distributions

Some retirement accounts come with a mandate to start withdrawing contributions at a certain age. These are called Minimum Required Distributions (RMDs) and can be a pain during tax season if the money you receive pushes you into another tax bracket and you haven’t prepared for it.

There is no need to worry about RMDs with a Roth IRA. It’s a non-existent topic in the Roth IRA world, allowing you to keep your money invested for decades and take advantage of the potential for more tax-free growth. If you don’t need to touch the funds during your lifetime, you can bequeath the account to your heirs and leave some of your retirement gifts with them.

5. Fund your college education

You may be able to give up student loans through your Roth IRA. If you are attending college, you have the option of tapping into your Roth IRA to cover your expenses.

You will not incur the 10% early withdrawal penalty as long as the funds are used to pay the eligible education costs required for enrollment. This can include tuition, fees, books, and supplies.

6. Buy the house of your dreams

The IRS allows you to use up to $ 10,000 in investment income to build, rebuild, or buy a home without incurring a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

It’s a great incentive to start making maximum contributions today so that homeownership withdrawals can be an option in the future. For 2021, you can contribute up to $ 6,000 to a Roth IRA if you are under 50 and an additional $ 1,000 if you are 50 or older.

Follow the rules and consider your retirement situation to make sure you get the most out of this Roth IRA benefit.

7. Earn the credit of the saver

If the above benefits weren’t enough to spark interest in the Roth IRA, maybe this is going to blow your mind: a tax credit you can use right now.

The IRS offers a savings credit of up to $ 2,000 to low- and moderate-income taxpayers who are saving for their retirement. Eligible savers can claim a 50%, 20% or 10% tax credit that can potentially clear their tax bill. Since the savings loan is non-refundable, you will be able to reduce your tax to zero, but not more.

Do your retirement research and consider a Roth IRA so you can start reaping some of these benefits today.