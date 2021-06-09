Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador





A majority of lawmakers have approved a proposal by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele that will allow bitcoin to be used as legal tender in the country alongside the US dollar.

The law states that “all economic agents accept bitcoin as a means of payment when it is offered by the buyer of a good or a service”. It also states that tax payments can now be made in bitcoin.

Bukele, 39, is a right-wing populist who came to power in 2019. He previously said El Salvador would partner with digital finance company Strike to establish the infrastructure required to support the use of bitcoin as a official currency.

In a tweet ahead of the vote, Bukele said using bitcoin as legal tender would promote financial inclusion, tourism, innovation and economic development. El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, and although it quickly brought the coronavirus pandemic under control, its economy was hit hard last year, according to the World Bank. The future of digital currencies You’re here TSLA Although central banks around the world have reacted to bitcoin with fascination, they have been reluctant to embrace cryptocurrencies due to their extreme volatility. Bitcoin, for example, collapsed by more than half of its value earlier this year after hitting a record above $ 60,000. Other more finely traded cryptocurrencies are even more volatile, trading up and down like swings often based on speculation or memes tweets.CEO Elon Musk. However, the growing popularity of crypto has led the US Federal Reserve to take a close look at the limitations of the old-fashioned dollar, especially when it comes to payments and money transfers which can take days to complete. Bitcoin transactions happen almost instantly. Cryptocurrencies do not require a bank account either. Instead, they are held in digital wallets. This could help people in poorer communities, like many in El Salvador, but also minority communities in the United States, to have better access to their finances. Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, argued last month for a secure, central bank-backed digital currency that could create a more efficient payments system and extend financial services to Americans who have been underserved. by traditional banks. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced in May that the central bank would release a paper this summer outlining the board’s thinking on the benefits and risks associated with a digital US dollar. Although cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are digital, a central bank digital currency would be fundamentally different from today’s cryptos because it would still be controlled by a central bank rather than a decentralized computer network. Stefano Pozzebon, George Engels and Allison Morrow contributed to this report

