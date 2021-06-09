



Upper Crust and Caff Ritazza owner collapsed to a pre-tax loss of nearly $ 300million in the six months to end-March as Covid restrictions pushed customers away from its airport outlets and stations. The SSP Group operates food and beverage branches in 35 countries, and its sales of sandwiches and take-out coffees fell 79% to just under 257 million, from 1.2 billion a year earlier. The SSP said the easing of foreclosure restrictions in the UK and US had resulted in improved trade since the end of March, due to increased customer demand as more people turned to started traveling for leisure. However, its sales for the first week of June were still 70% lower than for the same period in 2019. The company has reopened an additional 250 units since the end of March, bringing the total of outlets to 1,150, representing only 40% of its 2,800 branches worldwide. SSP intends to have reopened up to 1,500 outlets this summer as it anticipates a pickup in customer demand. Although London-listed companies expect domestic and leisure travel to continue to rebound for the remainder of the year, it does not expect its like-for-like revenues to return to the levels of ‘before Covid before 2024. In other parts of the world, new travel restrictions in countries like India and Thailand, which have faced new waves of coronavirus infections, have affected the PHC trade. Simon Smith, Managing Director of SSP Group, said: The recovery of domestic and leisure travel has now started in a number of our territories, and our teams are busy reopening units based on passenger demand. We have a strong balance sheet and can see many opportunities to accelerate growth as the market recovers and generate sustainable growth for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system The company said its performance has been resilient in a tough market and its financial position has been bolstered by a recent rights issue, leaving it well positioned to benefit from the expected post-pandemic recovery in the travel market. The return of PHC to health is likely to be long, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at brokerage Hargreaves Lansdown. The trend of working from home shows no signs of reversing completely and the captive commuter market is likely to evaporate in the long term. With frequentation on the rail and air networks likely to remain moderate even longer and significant uncertainty weighing on the group, auditors questioned its ability to remain a growing concern. Travel agency shares rose on Wednesday morning after the European Parliament approved the use of vaccine passports to allow international travel within the bloc during the summer.

