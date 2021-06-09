Ferrari (RACE: US) appoints Benedetto Vigna, CEO of STMicro, as new CEO

The man who helped the iPhone to feel it was tilted to the side takes the lead in Ferrari NV, highlighting the growing dominance of technology in the automotive industry which has undergone its most profound transformation in over a century.

The iconic super ItalianCar manufacturer announced on Wednesday that it had recruited Benedetto Vigna, 52, from the chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV will become CEO from September 1. The appointment marks a turning point for incumbent automakers who have rarely looked outside the industry and have not appointed technology leaders to their leadership positions.

“Naming a relatively young, tech-savvy person sets the tone for the direction Ferrari is taking,” said Tom Narayan, RBC Capital Markets analyst. “In our view, the biggest challenges this company will face over the next decade will be adapting to the changing landscape of automotive technology as a luxury brand. “

The top job at Ferrari was one of the most enviable positions in the automotive industry before tighter emissions limits and the demand for high-tech gadgets began to shake up the industry.

While the CEO position is still an attractive one – the company has been relatively insulated from these pressures due to its ultra-luxurious sheen and heritage – Ferrari’s slow adoption for electric cars has has started to weigh on its rich valuation recently. This puts pressure on Vigna to strike a balance between engineering purists addicted to roaring combustion engines and a younger clientele demanding that the Italian automaker embrace a battery-powered future in the same way as Porsche or Lamborghini have done it.

“Very unexpected”

More than

Ferrari shares fell as much as 1.1% in Milan exchanges. Stocks have slipped around 5% this year, underperforming the likes of Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, which capitalized on the growing craze for electric vehicles.

“The appointment is very unexpected and, in our opinion, reflects the need to ‘reinvent’ Ferrari and the difficulty of finding candidates ready to take on the task,” Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a note.

At STMicro, Vigna helped launch screen sensor technology in the iPhone 4, which is now widely used in smartphones and car navigation systems around the world. He will move from leading the analog sensor group at STMicro – its most profitable unit – to replacing John Elkann, the Ferrari chairman who has served as interim CEO since December.

doubts about electric vehicles

Back when Ferrari launched its first plug-in hybrid in 2019, then CEO Louis Camilleri said many customers found it hard to imagine a battery-powered car like a real Ferrari. Elkann only recently presented plans for a fully electric model for 2025, years after Porsche launched its Taycan model.

Choosing an executive with a solid background in sensors and software signals Ferrari is poised to move more quickly to the tech industry, having already measured itself against manufacturers of luxury goods such as Hermes International or conglomerate LVMH. The appointment of an executive for a chipmaker also comes as automakers grapple with a severe semiconductor shortage.

“Vigna’s deep understanding of the technologies driving most changes in our industry, and his proven skills in innovation, business creation and leadership, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique history of passion and of performance, in the exciting era to come, ”Elkann said in a declaration.

This is not the first time that Elkann, who runs the family empire of the Agnelli Clan, has brought in a relative stranger for a difficult task in the automotive industry. long time Fiat and Ferrari executives Sergio Marchionne joined in 2004 from SGS SA, a Geneva-based product testing company, has successfully transformed Fiat and ultimately combined it with Chrysler. Camilleri was also an outsider – despite having served on Ferrari’s board before – having previously worked for cigarette maker Philip Morris.

Sensor background

The three-dimensional motion sensors that Vigna launched at STMicro have played a vital role in the innovation of both mobile phones and video game consoles like the Nintendo Wii.

The company has also grown into a major player in the automotive industry, supplying components to companies including a German mega supplier. Robert Bosch GmbH and Electric-Car manufacturer The MEMS and Sensors division of Tesla Inc. Vigna generated $ 3.89 billion in revenue last year and an operating margin of nearly 21%.

“Benedetto has combined strong managerial and technical skills with an incredible human warmth that allows him to be a true leader,” said Pasquale Pistorio, a former president of STMicro who mentored Vigna, in a telephone interview.

Asked by Taycan

Weaning customers off high horsepower combustion engines will be a complicated feat, although Porsche’s experience with the Taycan shows it can be done. After the sale in 2019, deliveries have jumped almost to the level of the iconic 911. The model attracts a significant number of buyers new to the brand.

Italian rival Lamborghini announced last month that by 2024 it will offer plug-in hybrid versions of every model in its lineup, from the best-selling Urus SUV to the track Aventador.

Ferrari will share details of its future at a Capital Markets Day in 2022, a year of significant new product launches, Elkann said earlier this year. The Purosangue – the brand’s very first SUV – “turns out to be something really special”, the chairman of the holding company Exor NV said.

In May, the automaker delayed its long-standing profit targets as it adjusts spending in response to the pandemic. Ferrari had aimed for 2022 profit of at least 1.8 billion euros ($ 2.2 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and now plans to meet that and other targets a year later.