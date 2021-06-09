How Fastly Deleted Much of the Internet for an Hour





Fastly, which operates a content delivery network of servers and data centers, also said in a statement Tuesday evening that it would work to prevent such a widespread outage in the future.

“Even if there were specific conditions that triggered this outage, we should have anticipated it,” said Nick Rockwell, senior vice president of engineering and infrastructure for Fastly in the declaration . “We provide mission essential services and we treat any action that may cause service issues with the utmost sensitivity and priority. We apologize to our customers and those who rely on them for the outage. “

Spotify IN LAW Amazon AMZN Target CBDY Quickly support news sites and apps like CNN, The Guardian, The New York Times and many more. It also provides content for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit,and other benefits. The 49-minute outage on Tuesday morning also shut down other major platforms and websites, including, and the UK government website Gov.uk. It has touched dozens of countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia, as well as South Africa.

Quickly FSLY The culprit was a bad software update thatapplied May 12. The update introduced a bug that could be triggered by a customer configuring their service under specific circumstances that arose on Tuesday. Fastly said the bug caused 85% of its network to return with errors.

Although Fastly was able to work around the bug within an hour, it continues to deploy a permanent fix to its network. The company also said it was reviewing its processes and practices to determine why the bug was not detected when it was introduced last month, and that it would figure out how to speed up its network if something like Tuesday’s outage. had to happen again. “This outage was large and serious, and we truly apologize for the impact on our customers and on everyone who relies on them,” said Rockwell. Fastly helps improve website load times and provides other services to websites, applications and platforms, including a global server network designed to mitigate traffic overload that can cause websites to crash. , such as a denial of service attack. The service achieves this by storing the content and aspects of websites and applications on servers that are physically closer to users trying to access a particular site or platform. But because Fastly provides a layer of support between Internet companies and customers trying to access the various online platforms it serves, in the event of an outage, access to those platforms can be blocked entirely. Google GOOGL Bad software updates are rare. But similar blunders have temporarily brought down parts of even larger online platforms, includingand Amazon, in the past.

