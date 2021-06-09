Ryanair extends winning streak, court cancels German aid to Condor





Ryanair on Wednesday won its challenge against German state aid granted to charter company Condor, a third victory in its fight against billions of euros in pandemic support granted to its rivals. The Luxembourg Court overturned regulators’ decision approving the measure, but said Condor would not be required to repay the aid at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pending a new decision of the European Commission. “The General Court overturns the Commission decision approving state aid granted by Germany to the airline Condor Flugdienst on the grounds of insufficient motivation”, declared the second highest European court. The judges said the EU competition authority provided inadequate reasons regarding the direct causal link between the costs resulting from the extension of Condor’s insolvency period and the cancellation and rescheduling of its flights due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic. The EU executive last year authorized a € 550million ($ 670million) loan to Condor, guaranteed by the German state, saying the measure was in line with the bloc’s aid rules. ‘State. Ryanair welcomed the judgment. “If Europe is to emerge from this crisis with a functioning single market, the European Commission must stand up to national governments and stop unreservedly approving discriminatory state aid to inefficient national airlines,” said the biggest low-cost airline from Europe in a statement. The Commission said it would study the judgment before taking next steps. Ryanair, which has filed 16 lawsuits against the Commission for authorizing state aid to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) and other competitors as well as national regimes in favor of national airlines , won its first victories last month when the same court rejected aid granted to KLM and Portuguese TAP. Read more The case is T-665/20 Ryanair v Commission. ($ 1 = 0.8205 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos