2022 Nissan Pathfinder first test: smarter design goes further off the beaten track

The redesigned Nissan Pathfinder features many improvements over the previous model. Nissan

For years, the Nissan Pathfinder failed to live up to its name unless a trip to the local target was considered an adventure. But with a complete overhaul, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder can now take family and gear much further off the beaten track.

A day of highway driving, Airstream trailer towing, and light off-roading near Seeley Lake and the Blackfoot River in northwest Montana demonstrated that the new fifth-generation Pathfinder does everything better than the outgoing model.

The redesign puts the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder on the must-see list for anyone considering a seven- or eight-seat dump truck that can easily navigate dirt roads and trails to remote camping, kayaking and fishing sites. It is now competitive with the Toyota Highlander, beats the Honda Pilot and depending on what it is actually selling as opposed to its sticker price might represent better value than the This Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, the top picks in the segment.

The styling of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is more rugged than the outgoing model. Nissan

Return to Robust

Nissan launched the Pathfinder in 1986 as a body-on-chassis SUV (how trucks are built). It was a rugged vehicle that rivaled the Toyota 4Runner and other all-terrain vehicles. But over successive generations, the SUV has evolved into a smooth displacement engine.

While no one would mistake the new Pathfinder for a desert racer or a hard-core rock robot, Nissan has packed enough capability into the four-wheel-drive version of this model to tackle fire roads, mud, ruts, and more. the washboard trails. It will also do well in snow and ice.

The styling of the new Pathfinder is more rugged and less candy than before. It’s about 1/2 inch wider, with an even greater increase of 1.2 inch in track width (the distance between the wheels on each axle). The SUV is slightly taller, but its length is almost an inch shorter at 197.7 inches.

When equipped, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is designed to tow up to 6,000 pounds. Nissan

New personality on the road

All variations of the Pathfinder are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces up to 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. Nissan tightened up and improved handling with a new smooth shifting transmission, which significantly increased towing capacity. It is also a welcome improvement over the continuously variable transmission of the previous model.

Although the gear shift was audible when towing an uphill trailer on Montana’s Highway 200, the transmission did not shake. The new transmission has a wider gear ratio which delivers power faster but also improves fuel economy.

The Pathfinder is also quieter, thanks to acoustic laminated front glass, thicker second-row glass, increased door and floor insulation, and a 60% increase in engine noise absorption. There’s the expected tech, including a standard 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 12.3-inch digital steering wheel-mounted instrument panel, and a 10.8-inch head-up display. There are also six USB ports and an optional 120-volt outlet to keep devices charged.

The two-wheel-drive version is rated at 21 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. In combined driving, it is estimated to reach 23 mpg, which is the average for midsize SUVs of similar configuration. The four-wheel drive model is rated at 21 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg combined. Those who buy the more expensive Platinum 4WD version will get slightly lower fuel economy as the weight of all the extra features reduces efficiency.

Nissan has improved the off-road play of the new Pathfinder over the sweet, candy-shaped people transporter it replaced. Nissan

Off-road improvements

Nissan offers the Pathfinder with two and four-wheel drive. Buyers should consider opting for four-wheel drive to get the most versatility from the SUV. It offers seven driving modes: Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud / Rut and Towing.

The powertrain gives the SUV a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds when equipped with the Premium Package for the SL and SV trims. It comes standard on the Platinum versions. An average size trailer weighs about 5,200 pounds before food, beer and equipment. But depending on what level of trim they get, owners will have to spend $ 2,170 or $ 2,900 on special packages to get the towing features in order to have maximum towing capacity. Otherwise, the Pathfinder has a modest towing limit of 3,500 pounds. But for many buyers, the option makes sense and will contribute to the resale value. In addition, it adds other advantages to the vehicle, including a moonroof and a power tailgate.

The interior of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is spacious and comfortable. Nissan

Well thought-out interior fittings

Nissan will offer the Pathfinder in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Two packages, SV Premium and SL Premium are available and add a panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, second-row captain’s seats and a removable second-row center console. The Premium Package for the SL adds 20-inch wheels, premium Bose audio heated rear seats and wireless device charging.

It has a few technical niceties, including a locking system that allows someone other than the driver to open the door if the approaching key fob has an load of groceries or children.

There is another parent friendly feature that will save the neck and back. The second row seats tilt forward enough to allow access to the third row, even when loaded with an empty car seat. When configured with a bench seat, three car seats can fit in the second row. In addition, a small luggage compartment under the floor behind the third row is both waterproof and deep enough to hold soccer balls. The hatch that covers it also remains wedged for easy loading and organization.

At its core, the Pathfinder is still a travel vehicle designed for urban and suburban environments. It can be configured with a bench seat for a capacity of eight passengers or as seven seats with two captain’s seats in the second row. It offers 16 cup holders, or two per occupant for the eight-passenger model. It’s a lot, but still not as much as Subaru‘s Ascent, which dominates the three-row segment in cup holder numbers with 19.

Nissan has improved comfort by upgrading the cabin with an additional 10 cubic feet of interior space. And it gets top marks for flexibility. The Pathfinder has a third row of 60/40 split folding seats, which allows for flexible loading, but the 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seat is small for the segment. With all seats down, the cargo tow extends to 80.5 cubic feet. The 4-foot wide tailgate makes it easy to transport sheets of plywood, furniture and other large loads.

The Pathfinder 2022 offers an advanced version of Nissan’s ProPilot, which uses a new radar and connects to navigation data for more predictive assistance on the road. Nissan

Security technology

Nissan has made its Safety Shield suite an advanced driver assistance system standard across the lineup. It includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning and lane departure warning.

Another useful standard feature honks when filling each tire up to the recommended air pressure target is included on all Pathfinder models.

Adaptive cruise control is an option on SL and higher versions. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane centering, is standard on all trims except the S base. The ProPilot version is also linked to navigation data for a driving experience. more predictive, including proactive slowing down when the speed limit is reduced.

There’s a pretty big price range across the trim levels. The base Pathfinder starts at $ 33,410 for the two-wheel-drive S. That climbs to $ 48,090 for a four-wheel drive model in the top Platinum finish.

The Pathfinder will go on sale this summer. A product planner for Nissan said some dealers will receive deliveries as early as the end of June.