Top Glove third quarter earnings in Malaysia rocked by US import ban





KUALA LUMPUR – The ban on high-end glove manufacturing products in the United States contributed to a double-digit decline in revenue and net income in the quarter ended May 31 compared to the previous quarter, announced Malaysian medical glove maker Wednesday. Revenue and net profit fell 22% and 29% to 4.16 billion ringgit ($ 1 billion) and 2.06 billion ringgit, respectively, in the third fiscal quarter from the second, the company said in a stock exchange document. But compared to the same period last year, which marked the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, net profit soared 485% and sales jumped 147% due to increased demand for gloves in latex. “Sales volume (quantity sold) decreased 4% qoq mainly due to reduced sales to the United States, following a temporary halt in shipments to the United States from Malaysia, in accordance with requirements of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), “the file says. Top Glove and its peers have been the main beneficiaries of the pandemic since the start of last year, due to global demand for their products. But in March, CBP struck the company with an import ban into the United States, citing evidence of forced labor at Top Glove’s facilities in Malaysia. Amid the ban, sales volume declined 68% in North America in the third quarter compared to the second, Top Glove said. They also fell 14% in Western Europe, but jumped 82% in Africa and 66% in Latin America. Besides the US ban, other factors affecting the quarterly results include adjustments to global glove prices after the average selling price spike in February 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a remote press conference, Lim Wee Chai, executive chairman of Top Glove, said the CBP ban had temporarily delayed the company’s proposal to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. “Registration in Hong Kong is for [the] long term, but the CBP delay is only temporary, ”he said, adding that the registration process was underway. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Top Glove recorded net profit of 7.26 billion ringgit, a jump of 1.163% from the same period last year. Revenue also increased 246% to 14.29 billion ringgit. Lee Kim Meow, chief executive of Top Glove, told the same briefing that the company remains positive even as more countries start administering coronavirus vaccines, saying gloves would remain essential even after obtaining collective immunity. “It’s a good thing if more people get vaccinated, but if you go [to] vaccination centers, gloves are widely used, ”he said. “We expect that gloves will remain essential even afterwards, due to the growing awareness [of] personal hygiene. “ He also said Top Glove estimates that demand for gloves will drop from a pre-pandemic level of around 10% per year to around 15% after the pandemic. According to the executive, alongside the prospects for growth, the company will embark on a combination of expansion and strategic investment. By the end of 2024, Top Glove is expected to have a total of 47 glove factories, comprising 1,512 production lines with a capacity of 205 billion gloves per year, he said. It currently has 37 glove factories.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos