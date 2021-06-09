Dubai Tycoon Makes $ 599 Million Offer to Privatize Damac





Dubai-based billionaire Hussain Sajwani has offered to take over the rest of Damac Properties PJSC with a nearly 45% discount from the developer’s local listing in 2015, the latest buyout offer from minority shareholders in the UAE in the past year. Maple Invest Co Limited, an investment vehicle owned by Sajwani, offered 2.2 billion dirhams ($ 599 million), making what he called “a voluntary conditional offer for the issued share capital of Damac which is not already held by Maple and its affiliates”, according to statements Wednesday. Sajwani, who owns 72% of the developer’s capital, has resigned from his post as chairman of Damac to avoid conflicts of interest. Damac was trading below the offer price of 1.3 dirhams per share on Wednesday. The stock lost up to 6.2% before easing its decline to 1.5% at the close, valuing the entire company at 7.74 billion dirhams. Sluggish trade, falling prices and liquidity, and a desire to evade investor scrutiny have motivated efforts to privatize state-owned enterprises in Dubai. Emaar Properties PJSC said in March that it would effectively delist one of its units for about two-thirds of its initial public offering price. At the end of last year, controlled by the government Meraas Holding LLC has offered to privatize DXB Entertainments with a 33% discount. The price offered is equal to the closing level of the stock on Tuesday. That’s 31% below the average stock price over the past five years. “The suggested premium seems very low given recent developments in the Dubai property market and improving demand and price prospects,” said Tarek Fadlallah, Dubai-based managing director of the Middle East unit. of Nomura Asset Management. Dubai’s property market has improved and the pace of falling residential property prices has slowed this year. Dubai’s biggest developer Emaar Properties said sales in the first five months of this year more than tripled from 2020 to reach 10.5 billion dirhams. Damac listed on the main Dubai stock exchange in 2015 in exchange for shares traded in London since 2013. The company has raised around $ 379 million with its UK IPO. Its stock is down around 1.5% for the year, lagging behind a 14% increase for the general DFM index and a 13% increase for a monitoring gauge of listed real estate companies. . Emaar Malls’ delisting plans have paved the way for Damac and the stock market will therefore have less depth, according to Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital Ltd. The trend could have repercussions on a market struggling to maintain interest and risk depriving investors of exposure to one of the emirate’s crucial sectors. Damac reported losses in 2020 and 2019 as the real estate market struggled with oversupply that has driven prices up for the past seven years. The construction industry will deliver around 62,000 homes in Dubai this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consultancy firm Knight Frank LLP. “The bonus that was there for public real estate companies is no longer there,” he said. “Real estate companies are lagging behind and management is under pressure as the recovery still has time.” – With the help of Filipe Pacheco (Updates with offer details starting in the first paragraph) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

