On vaccine roll, Pfizer nods from FDA to follow-up on Prevnar 13 ahead of rival Merck

Another year, another major vaccine approval for Pfizer.

With Tuesday the FDA nods for its next-generation pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 20, the pharmaceutical giant Mark his second major vaccine victory in seven months as he crossed the finish line ahead of rival Merck.

The vaccine, which attacks 20 different strains of the bacteria, is approved for adults 18 years and older. Its approval was sped up in December when the FDA not only accepted Pfizers’ request, but put it in place for priority review.

Meanwhile, Merck is hammering out approval for its own next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, V114, a 15-strain vaccine. The vaccine received priority review in January and its action date arrives next month. Additionally, due to its early study in young people, it could be followed by approval in children a year ahead of Pfizer’s.

Pfizer’s approval on Tuesday comes in addition to its smashing success with Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with BioNTech. As competing COVID vaccines have faced security and supply challenges, Pfizer and BioNTech have become the world’s most trusted and prolific supplier of coronavirus vaccines. Their shot received emergency clearance from the FDA in December and has since won additional approvals to expand its use.

Tuesday’s approval strengthens Pfizers’ grip on the pneumococcal vaccine market. Its Prevnar 13 generated sales of $ 5.95 billion last year, continuing its run as the world’s best-selling vaccine, at least until COVID revenue for 2021 is tallied. Prevnar 13 obtained FDA approval in 2010, and in 2014, itWon CDC support in adults over 65. This CDC decision fueled an increase in successful sales in the following years.

Prevnar 20 will tackle the same 13 serotypes included in Prevnar 13, plus seven serotypes associated with high death rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, the drugmaker said.

In a Phase 3 trial involving 902 adults who had never received a pneumococcal vaccine, the next-generation vaccine met its safety goals in all age groups and most of its immunity goals. The exception was one of the seven new serotypes, serotype 8, which narrowly missed its target.

Today’s approval of Prevnar 20 marks an important milestone in our continued fight to help address the burden of pneumococcal disease, including pneumonia in adults, and expands global protection against more pathogenic serotypes than anything else. another pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, said Kathrin Jansen, Pfizers responsible for vaccine R&D.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet in October to discuss and update its recommendations on the use of pneumococcal vaccine in adults.

Adult vaccinations play a vital role in protecting our health and well-being, especially as we age and our immune systems begin to weaken naturally, said Jane Barratt, Federation Secretary General international conference on aging.

While Pfizer’s next-generation shot has the edge over Merckin in both timing and targeting more serotypes, there is still work to be done as it follows Merck into the much larger pediatric market.

Mercks V114, based on the same conjugate technology that enables Prevnar 13 to reach children, is further along in its developmental timeline for children. The company plans to file that approval later this year, while Pfizers’ application for children is not expected to arrive until late 2022.

This difference could allow Merck to market its next-generation photo to children a year ahead of Pfizer. Children represent about 80% of the pneumococcal vaccine market.

The stakes are high for Pfizer and Merck, according to Wednesday’s notice to investors from RBC Capital Markets.

“Developments in the pneumococcal vaccine market could have significant implications for both companies, as Pfizer seeks to preserve its global franchise of nearly $ 6 billion and Merck seeks to make V114 a major non-cancer growth engine,” we read in the report.