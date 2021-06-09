Natural gas in transition: US LNG developers face a changing tide in global markets

Asian and European countries’ efforts to tackle climate change and shift their economies to cleaner energy sources will reshape two key demand centers for US LNG exports.

Not registered? Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes and personalize your experience. Register now

Asia offers US LNG a great deal of leeway to increase its market share, but the opportunities depend on the United States remaining a low-cost supplier. In Europe, US gas will continue to play a supply balancing role for now, but the EU’s focus on carbon intensity could pose a challenge to US imports in the longer term.

Energy transition in Asia

In Asia, net zero carbon ambitions will likely force U.S. LNG to arrive in the form of certified low-carbon or carbon-neutral cargoes, according to Jeff Moore, head of S&P Global Platts Analytics for Asian LNG.

Developed economies such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan could take the lead in aggressively pursuing long-term emissions targets for 2050, Moore said. Importers from these countries have already started planning a framework for long-term carbon-neutral LNG contracts. For US producers, the new trade conditions may require export cargoes delivered to Asia to meet new, stringent quality standards while remaining competitively priced.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Natural gas in transition

Historically, the main selling points for US LNG have been price diversification and flexibility, Moore said. These factors could continue to give US LNG a competitive advantage. In Japan, recent events have served to highlight the value of US LNG in the country’s energy mix for these same reasons.

Over the past decade, Japan has become increasingly vulnerable to price fluctuations in the LNG import market in Northeast Asia, as the role of gas for power generation has grown to the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear accident. In this context, the link between US LNG and Henry Hub has been essential for price diversification. During the recent North Asian winter crisis of 2020-2021, the Platts JKM – the benchmark price for physical cash cargoes delivered by ship to Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan – reached a level record $ 32 / MMBtu, underscoring the value of a long-term contractual link with the US LNG supply.

In other Asian countries, where natural gas is helping to phase out coal and support renewables, it will also be difficult to ignore the role of US LNG. The existing gas infrastructure in Asia and the decline in local supply will make U.S. gas a fundamental part of the region’s market for years to come, Moore said.

Over the next decade, gas production in South and Southeast Asian countries is expected to decline by nearly 20 bcm / year, according to Platts Analytics, making the growth in LNG demand in Asia immense . The electrification of transport has only just begun and funding backed by coal is declining. In Japan, electricity and heat production represents 68.9% of LNG demand, while in South Korea it represents 53.5%. In Singapore, more and more importers say they are preparing to expand LNG bunkering operations.

In emerging economies such as China and India, much of the new growth is expected to come from industrial demand, fertilizers, petrochemicals and town gas. In fast growing sectors such as local gas distribution, imported LNG is expected to help replace dirtier fuels such as biomass.

A pied-à-terre in Europe

In Europe, US LNG has provided an attractive alternative to traditional pipeline supply from Russia and Norway, playing an increasing role in the market since the delivery of the first cargoes in 2016.

The relatively short transport distance between the United States and Europe and the lower delivery costs have made the United States a valuable source of LNG supply, especially for countries in Western Europe. Since 2016, more than 66 Gcm of American LNG, an average of about 13 Gcm / year, has arrived on the coasts of the continent.

Last year, US LNG accounted for 4.8% of the European gas market, up from 0.1% in 2016, exceeding supply from the Netherlands at 4.1% and slightly behind Qatar at 5.7% , according to Gazprom data.

LNG will be important as Europe moves away from coal and nuclear power and gas production in Europe declines, according to Platts Analytics LNG analyst Samer Mosis. This dynamic is however under pressure, he added.

“A reality in which the carbon intensity of energy imports becomes a primary factor is becoming more and more likely, and in this reality the connection with the United States could experience a marked change,” Mosis said.

Qatar’s LNG production, which has increased production while addressing its emissions profile, is another obstacle to US LNG’s stronger foothold in Europe.

The country is expected to increase its LNG production capacity to 126 million t / year by the end of the decade. He has been busy closing deals in Europe, adding around 10 million tonnes / year of long-term contracts in 2020 alone. Qatar has also committed to capture and store more than 7 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2027 and to offer CO2 offsets in its futures contracts with buyers.

“US suppliers looking to ensure they retain a European option for their long-term exports will need to take the necessary steps to begin measuring and mitigating emissions in a comprehensive and verifiable manner throughout their value chains.” , Mosis said.

The European Commission plans to introduce legislation designed to reduce emissions, including a carbon border adjustment mechanism and a tool to potentially penalize large emitters of methane.

Amid growing mistrust in Europe of the carbon intensity of American gas, the French Engie withdrew in November 2020 from negotiations for a long-term supply agreement with the American LNG company NextDecade. The French government and environmentalists have reportedly urged Engie to reject the deal due to the environmental impact of LNG from gas produced by hydraulic fracturing.

The same concern has prompted the Irish government to impose a moratorium on the development of LNG import infrastructure and to specifically exclude imports of LNG produced from shale gas. Ireland currently has no LNG import infrastructure, but two projects are still under development: the Shannon LNG terminal of the American company New Fortress Energy and a floating import terminal project developed by the company. British Predator Oil and Gas.

The EU, however, does not see its political goals necessarily becoming an obstacle to importing US LNG in the years to come. Anne-Charlotte Bournoville, head of international relations and enlargement at the EC’s energy directorate, said the EU and the US “are not going in different directions”.

“We both agree that we need to step up measurement, reporting and verification as a necessary condition for reducing methane emissions,” Bournoville said in November 2020.

However, European buyers might show a preference for “best-in-class” suppliers, she said.

Shell’s integrated gas manager, Maarten Wetselaar, in February called on the EU and the US to cooperate on emissions regulations.

“If we can get European legislation and European performance standards [and] a similar system in the United States so that we can declare the equivalence between the two, [that] would really help trade between the two in terms of LNG and set an example for the world to follow, ”he said.

The chairman of the US business group LNG Allies, Fred Hutchison, said the shift in political direction under the Biden administration is already easing some of the pressure between Europe and the United States.