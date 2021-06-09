Clover Health hits all-time high, then drops as Reddit Mania ramps up





Top line In the latest sign, a multi-week trading frenzy could reach a boiling point, shares of Clover Health soared to a new high on Wednesday, then crashed into negative territory for the day as traders in Reddit is piling up in a growing gang of so-called meme actions. Short-term interest in Clover Health is greater than that of AMC and GameStop combined, making it one of the few new … [+] Reddit Favorites.

Highlights Clover shares climbed 26% when the market opened on Wednesday after surging 86% on Tuesday, pushing the stock’s three-day gain over 200% before reversing to lose as much as 10%. % off the 10:30 am EDT session. The stock’s increased volatility coincides with increasingly bearish bets against it, with short interest indicating that almost half of the stocks available for trading are held by investors who can only make money if The share price is falling, according to the financial data platform Ortex, by far more than short interest in major AMC and GameStop memes stocks. The stock topped the r / WallStreetBets board’s most popular tickers on Wednesday, alongside new target Reddit Clean Energy Fuels, which rose 27%, and BlackBerry, which lost 6 %. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The board also included Hostess Brands, formerly bankrupt, maker of Twinkie, which peaked in four years on Wednesday, and fast food giant Wendy’s, which led a rally on Tuesday but is now in the process of falling. sink 10%. While traders on Reddit have focused on new stocks of memes, shares of AMC and GameStop have kept staggering gains of 1,700% and 2,500% this year, respectively. Key context Now in its third week, the latest wave of frenzied retailing has baffled pundits who are increasingly unsure of how long this could last. Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, on Monday warned investors against short selling volatile stocks, saying prices could continue to hit “unimaginable highs” indefinitely before finally collapsing back to core values. It took low short-term interest to crash the memes stock market in January, but this time around, the short sellers appear to be only doubling their bearish bets. “There is simply too much liquidity in AMC and other memes stocks, making it difficult for fund managers and hedge funds to pass up this opportunity,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst for Oanda said on Tuesday. . What to watch out for Moya says stocks even could calm down by the end of next week if trading follows the pattern that formed at the start of the year, when Reddit’s favorite stocks finally slumped all the way to 80. % in just a few days. However, he also warns that “this time could be different” if the stock market at large does not fall. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 hit a record high. Tangent Ahead of their Reddit-fueled gains, Clover shares slumped nearly 60% from a late-December high amid a wave of intensified regulatory oversight. In a February regulation deposit, the company revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research, which had just released a report alleging the company misled investors ahead of its initial public offering in January. When the company announced its intention to go public, shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya told investors the company already had 200,000 “contracted lives” under a new program, but on a call for results. from the first quarter last month, executives said they expected to have just half that number or even less enrolled by the end of the year. Clover denies any wrongdoing. Surprising fact Amid the escalation of the stock mania, some Reddit users have started to warn others about high-risk trading. “It’s fun,” one user wrote on the board Wednesday morning, garnering nearly 1,000 upvotes in two hours while urging others to “know when to quit.” Further reading Tirade from billionaire Clover Health, CEO of Vivek Garipalli (Forbes) Clover predicts he will only have half of the Medicare members he promised investors before the IPO (Forbes) ‘SPAC King’ regains billionaire status as trading frenzy improves clover health (Forbes) Billionaire Broker Warns Short Selling AMC and Meme Stocks: Prices Could Hit “Unimaginable Highs” (Forbes)

