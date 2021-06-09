Chipotle will increase menu prices as labor costs increase





This burrito solution is going to get a little more expensive. Executives at fast food chain Chipotle said on Tuesday they had raised menu prices by about 4% to cover the cost of increasing employee wages. In May, in a bid to hire 20,000 workers in a tight labor market, Chipotle said it was raising wages and paying workers $ 11 to $ 18 an hour. These higher labor costs will lead to higher food prices. We really prefer not to raise prices, Chipotles chief executive Brian Niccol said at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services conference on Tuesday. But it made sense in that scenario to invest in our people and staff those restaurants, and make sure we had the pipeline of people to support our growth. Jobs in the United States hit record highs in April, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, the latest sign companies were struggling to hire workers as the economy reopens. Employers created hundreds of thousands of jobs in May, but the road to the labor market recovery is bumpy.

The job market has forced other restaurant chains to raise wages to attract candidates. This is a stark contrast to earlier this year, when Congress debated raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, and the restaurant industry argued that such a move would put in place. jeopardize the economic recovery. But Chris Kempczinski, chief executive of McDonalds, said on a call with Wall Street analysts in January that the company was doing very well in more than two dozen states that had gradually raised the minimum wage. In May, McDonalds said it was increasing hourly wages for current employees by an average of 10% and entry wages for new employees would increase from $ 11 to $ 17 an hour, depending on the location of the restaurant. . The salary increases only apply to its 650 company-owned restaurants; the vast majority of its nearly 14,000 restaurants in the United States are independently owned. Even with the price increases, Chipotle executives maintained that their food prices remained reasonable. Excluding more expensive markets like New York City, the price of a chicken burrito remains below $ 8, Niccol noted, and a 3-4% price increase equates to quarters and pennies that overlapped.

