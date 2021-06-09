Vaccinated travelers will soon be able to visit Hawaii without a Covid-19 test





The road from Hana to Maui. By the end of the summer, Hawaii could be completely reopened.

getty

Good news has fallen from Hawaii over the past week, and we are now in a position where the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly. Recently, the state ended the pre-arrival testing program for inter-island travel, and it also set real and tangible goals for a vaccination passport program and even ending its travel restrictions in the event of pandemic. Here’s what you need to know: As of June 15, no pre-arrival test is required for inter-island travel. Previously, travelers had to take an additional COVID-19 test before arrival if they wanted to travel, for example, from Oahu to Maui or the Big Island. But from next week, that will no longer be necessary. the new orientation allows travelers already in Hawaii – residents and visitors alike – to travel freely between the islands without the need for a pre-arrival test. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Once states’ vaccination rates reach 60%, vaccinated transpacific travelers will no longer need pre-arrival testing. We were all wondering when some sort of vaccine passport would be created in Hawaii, and now we finally have something tangible to look forward to. Once the vaccination rate reaches 60%, mainland transpacific travelers will be able to bypass a pre-arrival test and quarantine by uploading their vaccination card to the Safe Hawaii Travel website. Right now the vaccination rate is around 53% and increasing, so we could reasonably hit that mark by July, which was the original target. When the state immunization rate reaches 70%, the Safe Travels program will come to an end completely. That’s the biggest – the end of the line, when things get back to normal. Once the vaccination rate reaches 70%, Governor David Ige has said he will end the Safe Travels program in its entirety. This means things will really go back to how they were before COVID. There will be no requirements, quarantine or restrictions for any traveler coming to Hawaii, vaccinated or not. Of course, as with everything COVID-19, things can change in no time. But, with those realistic goals in place, Hawaii looks set to fully reopen later this summer. Keep an eye on the vaccination rate and provide an update if necessary.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos